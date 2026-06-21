Alabama Appears Poised to Win Another Recruiting Battle as July 4 Decision Nears

Alabama continues to build momentum on the recruiting trail under Kalen DeBoer, and the Crimson Tide may be closing in on another significant addition to its future secondary.

According to BamaOnline, Alabama has emerged as the favorite to land 2027 cornerback Darrius White, with the outlet officially placing its prediction in favor of the Crimson Tide ahead of White’s upcoming commitment announcement.

The talented defensive back from Creekview High School in Georgia is scheduled to announce his college decision on July 4. While several major programs remain involved, the latest intel suggests Alabama has maintained its lead throughout the process.

Alabama Maintains Momentum for Darrius White

White initially planned to announce his commitment on May 29, but ultimately pushed back the decision after scheduling additional visits. Since then, the recruiting battle has intensified as more programs have stepped up their efforts.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound cornerback has become one of the more intriguing defensive back prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Despite appearing in only seven games last season, White’s film generated significant attention from college coaches across the country.

After his highlights circulated earlier this year, scholarship offers quickly followed. Alabama extended an offer in January, and other programs, including Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn, and Georgia Tech, joined the pursuit shortly thereafter.

White’s stock has continued to rise as he enters his senior season at Creekview High School, one of Georgia’s premier talent-producing programs.

Why Alabama Has Held the Edge

According to BamaOnline’s reporting, Alabama has been in a favorable position almost from the moment White first visited Tuscaloosa.

Defensive backs coach Mo Linguist offered White on January 23, and the Georgia native wasted little time getting to campus. Since that first visit, White has made multiple trips to Alabama, becoming one of the most frequent visitors among the Crimson Tide’s top defensive back targets.

The relationship between White and Alabama’s coaching staff appears to have strengthened with every visit.

BamaOnline noted that Tennessee made a strong early push and hosted White for an official visit, while Georgia has attempted to regain momentum after recent defensive back recruiting setbacks. However, sources indicated that competing programs entered the final stretch knowing they were attempting to catch Alabama rather than overtake another contender.

That has become increasingly difficult as White continued returning to Tuscaloosa throughout the spring and summer.

White Fits Alabama’s Recruiting Blueprint

One reason Alabama prioritized White early is his unique physical profile.

At 6-foot-3, White possesses the size and length that have become trademarks of Alabama’s defensive back recruiting strategy under Linguist. Over the past several recruiting cycles, the Crimson Tide has aggressively pursued bigger defensive backs capable of matching up with modern college football’s larger receivers.

BamaOnline’s Tim Watts pointed to White’s wingspan and athletic traits as major reasons Alabama identified him as a priority target from the beginning.

The Tide’s 2027 defensive back class is not expected to be large, making White’s recruitment even more notable. Alabama has reportedly been selective in evaluating cornerback prospects, which further underscores how highly the staff views White’s potential.

Linguist has also developed a reputation for landing many of his top targets, giving Alabama fans additional confidence as the commitment date approaches.

Alabama’s Secondary Vision Continues to Take Shape

The recruitment of White also highlights a broader trend within Alabama’s roster construction.

The Crimson Tide has steadily increased the size and length of its secondary in recent years, creating a defensive backfield filled with long, athletic defenders. White fits that mold perfectly and would represent another important piece in Alabama’s plans.

BamaOnline’s Andrew Bone noted that White quickly entered an exclusive group of cornerback prospects Alabama prioritized following postseason evaluations. Since then, a series of visits—including Junior Day appearances, spring visits and an official visit- have only strengthened the Tide’s position.

Programs such as Tennessee, Georgia, Florida State, and Georgia Tech have continued recruiting White aggressively, but Alabama appears to have built a significant advantage.

Commitment Date Approaching

Recruiting momentum can always shift before a prospect announces a final decision, especially with several powerhouse programs involved. However, the latest prediction from BamaOnline reflects growing confidence that Alabama is on the verge of securing another important victory on the recruiting trail.

With White expected to announce his commitment on July 4, the Crimson Tide may not have to wait much longer to learn whether months of relationship-building and consistent recruiting efforts will pay off.

If the prediction proves accurate, Alabama would add one of the more rapidly ascending defensive backs in the 2027 class and continue reinforcing a recruiting strategy centered on length, athleticism and positional versatility in the secondary.