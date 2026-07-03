Alabama Landed Darrius White Weeks Before Anyone Knew the Truth

Alabama’s coaching staff celebrated another recruiting victory on June 21 when three-star cornerback Darrius White publicly announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide. But as it turns out, the biggest surprise wasn’t that he picked Alabama; it was that the decision had already been made weeks earlier.

According to Bama247’s Brett Greenberg, White quietly informed Alabama’s coaching staff of his commitment during his official visit to Tuscaloosa on the May 29-31 recruiting weekend. While other official visits remained on his schedule, they ultimately became unnecessary because the Georgia standout had already decided where he wanted to play his college football.

That revelation underscores just how confident Alabama felt behind the scenes as the Crimson Tide continued building one of the nation’s top 2027 recruiting classes under head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Strong Relationships Made Alabama the Easy Choice

Speaking with Bama247, White said the relationships built throughout his recruitment ultimately separated Alabama from every other program pursuing him.

“My decision to commit to Alabama was because of the strong relationships,” White explained. “From day one with them, the relationship was big. It wasn’t always just about football.”

White also emphasized how much effort Alabama invested in building relationships with his family, saying his mother and grandmother both fell in love with the program throughout the recruiting process.

Rather than backing off after extending an offer, Alabama’s coaching staff stayed in constant communication, something that clearly resonated with one of the Peach State’s top defensive backs.

“I committed when I was down there during my official visit,” White added. “I already had my mind made up. There was no point of waiting when I had my mind made up.”

Maurice Linguist Played a Huge Role

Another major factor in White’s decision was Alabama cornerbacks coach Maurice Linguist, who made White feel like a priority from the beginning.

According to White, Linguist struck the perfect balance throughout the recruiting process.

“He didn’t do too much or do too little,” White said. “He was recruiting me as a person and a player.”

That personal approach has become a recurring theme throughout Alabama’s 2027 recruiting cycle, with numerous Crimson Tide commitments praising the staff’s ability to build genuine relationships beyond football.

Alabama Already Feels Like Home

White’s official visit marked his fifth trip to Tuscaloosa, giving him plenty of opportunities to become familiar with the campus, coaching staff and current players.

That familiarity ultimately became another deciding factor.

“I have been there so much that it feels like home,” White said. “I don’t feel comfortable in a lot of places, but when I go down there I feel comfortable. I feel like I can be at home.”

He also credited current Alabama defensive back Carmelo O’Neal for helping make the transition even easier. Both players are from the south side of Atlanta, and White described O’Neal as being “like my big brother.”

Recruitment Officially Closed

If Alabama fans were wondering whether other schools could still make a late push, White left little room for doubt.

“I am fully shut down,” he told Bama247. “My recruitment is shut down.”

Instead of taking additional visits elsewhere, White plans to attend all seven of Alabama’s home games this fall to continue strengthening relationships with the coaching staff and his future teammates.

That commitment level should be welcome news for Alabama fans, especially considering White quietly knew where he wanted to play long before anyone else did. His public announcement may have come in late June, but behind closed doors, Alabama had already secured another important piece of its 2027 recruiting class weeks earlier—a sign of just how strong the program’s recruiting momentum continues to be under DeBoer and his staff.