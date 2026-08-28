Alabama Transfer Devan Thompkins Reveals Exactly What He’ll Bring to Crimson Tide Defense

When Alabama needed to add experience to its defensive front, the Crimson Tide turned to the transfer portal and landed a veteran who believes he can bring much more than just production.

Defensive lineman Devan Thompkins arrived in Tuscaloosa in January after spending the first four seasons of his college career at USC. Now, with the 2026 season rapidly approaching, the fifth-year senior is preparing to become an important piece of Alabama’s defensive front.

And Thompkins already has a pretty good idea of what Alabama fans can expect from him.

Intensity. Effort. Leadership.

Those are the qualities Thompkins believes he can bring to a Crimson Tide defense that is looking to take another step forward under defensive coordinator Kane Wommack.

“I did four years at USC, graduated over there,” Thompkins said Thursday. “I had great times over there. I just feeling like there was something hitting me, something different that I needed. I decided to weigh my options out in the portal, and Alabama came out on top.”

Now, after more than seven months in Tuscaloosa, Thompkins is ready to show Alabama fans why the Crimson Tide wanted him.

Devan Thompkins Brings More Than Experience

At 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, Thompkins certainly has the physical profile to make an impact along Alabama’s defensive line.

But his value could extend well beyond what he does on Saturdays.

The veteran defensive lineman described himself as a high-effort player who is willing to do whatever is necessary for the team.

“Intensity, high-effort guy,” Thompkins said. “Always willing to put myself on the line for the team. I like to say I’m a leader. Just to lead by example and help the other guys. Give them my best every play, just putting my best foot forward. That’s what people can expect from me.”

That type of mentality could be especially valuable for Alabama’s younger defensive linemen.

Thompkins has already spent years navigating the ups and downs of college football, and he believes those experiences can help the next generation of Crimson Tide defenders.

“It took me a while to learn how everybody is, but just trying to share my experiences I had at the previous college I was at,” Thompkins said. “It’s really just sharing those previous experiences, letting the young guys know that I was once in their shoes and really just spreading the energy that I once had to them.”

That leadership component could ultimately become one of Thompkins’ biggest contributions to Alabama.

Alabama Plans to Use Thompkins Differently

Thompkins also offered some insight into how his role could look different at Alabama compared to his time at USC.

Last season with the Trojans, Thompkins recorded 31 tackles, including 18 solo stops, along with three sacks, a forced fumble and two pass breakups.

At Alabama, however, Thompkins expects to spend more of his time on the outside of the defensive line at the Bandit position.

“I feel like I’m being used outside more,” Thompkins said. “More of an outside presence. When I was at the previous school I was back-and-forth. I’m more of an outside presence now.”

That could give Wommack another versatile veteran presence to work with along the defensive front.

And Thompkins isn’t concerned about where exactly he lines up.

“I didn’t have a preference,” Thompkins said. “I told Coach [Kane] Wommack I’m ready whatever he puts me at. I’m ready to do it.”

For a coaching staff, that type of versatility and willingness to embrace a role can be extremely valuable.

Thompkins Focused on Becoming a Better Pass Rusher

If there is one area Thompkins specifically wanted to improve during the offseason, it was his ability to rush the passer.

The veteran defensive lineman has made pass rushing a major focus, but he hasn’t approached it as an individual pursuit.

Instead, Thompkins and Alabama’s defensive linemen have worked on developing their chemistry as a unit.

The group even traveled to Atlanta during the offseason to work together.

“I’ve actually been working a lot more [on pass rushing] in the offseason,” Thompkins said. “Not just on myself, understanding where to rush, but my teammates as well.”

That emphasis on working together could be particularly important for Alabama’s defensive line.

Getting pressure on the quarterback isn’t always about one player winning his individual matchup. The best defensive fronts work together, with one player’s pressure creating opportunities for another.

Thompkins understands that.

“We took a trip over the summer out in Atlanta just to get some of those things better and in tact,” he said. “I think it’s a chemistry thing, it’s not just one person. When you’re out there on the D-line you’re not playing as just one person, it’s chemistry with the other guys, so I think that was a big part of it.”

Alabama Could Get a Major Boost From Thompkins

The Crimson Tide will need its defensive front to be a strength in 2026, and Thompkins has the opportunity to play a major role in that equation.

He brings four years of Power Four experience from USC, proven production, significant size, and a willingness to embrace whatever role Wommack gives him.

But perhaps most importantly, he appears to understand what Alabama needs from him.

Thompkins doesn’t have to be the star of the defense.

He needs to be disruptive.

He needs to play with effort.

He needs to help Alabama’s younger players.

And he needs to make the players around him better.

If he can do all of those things, Thompkins could quickly become one of the more important additions to Alabama’s defense.

The Crimson Tide’s season opener against East Carolina is now just days away, and Thompkins’ first opportunity to make his mark in an Alabama uniform is almost here.

After spending the offseason preparing himself and building chemistry with his new teammates, the veteran defensive lineman appears ready for the challenge.

And if his own description is any indication, Alabama fans should expect plenty of intensity when No. 1 takes the field.

High effort. Every play.