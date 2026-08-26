Alabama May Have Just Found Its Next Defensive Playmaker

Alabama defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. has been one of the Crimson Tide’s most intriguing players during fall camp, and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack may have just given fans a major reason to pay attention.

Kirkpatrick has the versatility to play multiple positions in Alabama’s secondary, but his ability to consistently make plays could ultimately be what earns him a significant role in the Crimson Tide defense.

And according to Wommack, Kirkpatrick is trending in exactly the right direction.

Kane Wommack Praises Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

When discussing Kirkpatrick, Wommack didn’t simply point to his physical ability or versatility.

Instead, Alabama’s defensive coordinator emphasized something that can separate talented players from trusted contributors: making plays consistently.

“Dre’s another one, you talk about just a good football player, and when he gets on the field, he just makes plays, and he usually makes plays in big moments.”

That praise is particularly notable because Alabama has an incredibly deep secondary entering the 2026 season.

The Crimson Tide returns experienced players such as Bray Hubbard and Keon Sabb at safety, while Red Morgan is expected to handle the starting Husky role. Behind them, Alabama has several talented defensive backs competing for playing time.

For Kirkpatrick, that makes every opportunity to stand out even more important.

And Wommack says he has been doing exactly that.

Kirkpatrick Keeps Showing Up in Big Moments

Wommack pointed specifically to Alabama’s scrimmages and competitive periods during practice as examples of Kirkpatrick finding ways to make an impact.

“Scrimmages, he always seems to step up. Team, move the ball periods, right? He always seems to step up.”

That consistency could be extremely valuable for Alabama.

Kirkpatrick has already demonstrated his ability to make plays during his time in Tuscaloosa. He appeared in eight games during the 2025 season and finished with nine tackles, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble, according to Alabama’s official roster.

He also flashed during Alabama’s spring A-Day scrimmage, when he recorded an interception.

Now, the challenge is turning those flashes into a consistent role during the regular season.

Wommack appears to believe Kirkpatrick is moving closer to doing exactly that.

Alabama Can Move Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. Around

Perhaps the most interesting part of Wommack’s comments was his discussion of Kirkpatrick’s versatility.

“He’s another guy that there’s a lot of position versatility and things that we feel like we can do with them.”

That could be a major advantage for Alabama.

The Crimson Tide doesn’t necessarily need Kirkpatrick to win one specific starting position. Instead, Wommack can potentially move him around the secondary based on the matchup and the needs of the defense.

Recent reporting has indicated that Kirkpatrick could factor into the Husky position behind Morgan, while his versatility gives Alabama additional options in the secondary.

Wommack has also emphasized the different responsibilities required from Alabama’s hybrid defensive backs, including playing man coverage, blitzing, fitting the run and handling different zone concepts.

Kirkpatrick’s instincts and playmaking ability could make him particularly useful in that role.

Making Plays Could Be Kirkpatrick’s Ticket to the Field

Wommack offered perhaps the clearest explanation of what Kirkpatrick needs to do to earn more playing time.

“The way you’re gonna get on the field is to do your job to a consistent level that we trust you and create value by playmaking ability.”

That is an important message for every Alabama defensive back competing for snaps.

Talent alone isn’t enough.

With the amount of competition in Alabama’s secondary, players have to prove they can consistently execute their assignments while also creating turnovers, breaking up passes, and making impact plays.

Kirkpatrick appears to be checking both boxes.

Wommack believes the junior is becoming more consistent while continuing to show the playmaking ability that can make him difficult to keep off the field.

“And I think Dre is trending in the right direction there.”

Could Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. Be Alabama’s Defensive X-Factor?

The biggest question surrounding Kirkpatrick heading into the 2026 season may not be whether he can play.

It may be how Alabama ultimately chooses to use him.

The Crimson Tide has enough talent in its secondary to give Wommack plenty of options, and Kirkpatrick’s ability to play multiple roles could make him particularly valuable.

He doesn’t necessarily need to become one of Alabama’s primary starters to make a major impact.

If Wommack can find different ways to get Kirkpatrick around the football, his knack for making plays could give Alabama another dangerous piece in the secondary.

And if his recent performance in practices and scrimmages is any indication, Kirkpatrick is making a strong case for more opportunities.

For a player competing in one of Alabama’s deepest position groups, that could be the difference between simply being part of the rotation and becoming one of the Crimson Tide’s most important defensive playmakers.

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. may not have a defined role just yet, but Kane Wommack’s comments suggest Alabama is finding more and more ways to get No. 21 on the field.