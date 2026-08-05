Kalen DeBoer Provides Encouraging Injury Update on Elite Freshman Playmaker

Alabama freshman running back EJ Crowell was back on the practice field Wednesday for the Crimson Tide’s first fall camp workout, and head coach Kalen DeBoer liked what he saw.

DeBoer Praises Crowell’s Fall Camp Debut

DeBoer said Crowell flashed the burst that made him a standout recruit, noting flickers of the tape that made him a 5-star target. The staff is still evaluating him without pads, so DeBoer was careful to note that full conclusions about the freshman’s game will have to wait until the physical work begins. For now, the emphasis is on the mental side, running routes correctly, catching the ball cleanly, and absorbing the offense.

DeBoer added that Crowell has shown a strong grasp of the offense early on, which bodes well for his ability to stay consistent as install ramps up. When Crowell rotated in with the running backs group on Wednesday, DeBoer simply said he did his job.

Recapping Crowell’s Spring Injury Setback

Crowell’s return to the field carries extra weight given how his spring went. The true freshman battled a lower-body injury sustained early in spring practices, which significantly limited his reps. By A-Day, Crowell was seen in a walking boot and getting around Bryant-Denny Stadium on a scooter, a tough sight for a player many expected to push for early carries.

Wednesday’s session marked his first real chance to show the Alabama coaching staff and fanbase what he can do at full go, even without pads yet in the picture.

Crowell’s Recruiting Pedigree

Crowell arrives with one of the more decorated resumes in the 2026 class. He was named Alabama’s Mr. Football after rushing for more than 2,600 yards and 35 touchdowns in what would have been his junior season at Jackson High School. He reclassified into the 2026 class and enrolled early at Alabama this past spring semester, positioning himself to compete for early playing time in a backfield that struggled for consistency last season.

What’s Next for Alabama’s Backfield

Alabama returns to the practice field Thursday, August 6, as fall camp continues. The Crimson Tide opens the 2026 season on Saturday, September 5, at home against East Carolina, with the running back room and Crowell’s health among the top storylines to watch heading into the opener.