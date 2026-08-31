Alabama RB EJ Crowell Gets Major Injury Update Ahead of Season Opener

Alabama football may have received encouraging news about one of its most anticipated freshmen just days before the Crimson Tide opens the 2026 season.

Five-star running back EJ Crowell has been working his way back from an ankle injury that kept him out of both of Alabama’s preseason scrimmages.

Now, the Crimson Tide appears increasingly optimistic that Crowell could be available when Alabama takes the field against East Carolina on Saturday.

Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb provided an encouraging update on Crowell Monday as the Crimson Tide officially entered game week.

“Yeah, we do,” Grubb said when asked if Alabama expects Crowell to be available. “He’s pushing every day. He was out there yesterday practicing and moving.”

Grubb also made it clear that Alabama’s medical staff will ultimately determine whether Crowell is cleared to play, but what he saw from the freshman during Sunday’s practice was certainly encouraging.

“I didn’t see any setbacks yesterday with EJ,” Grubb said. “He was cutting off with both of his feet and looked really, really good. So, we’ll just see how he keeps progressing.”

EJ Crowell Returning Will Help Injury-Riddled RB Room

Crowell missed both preseason scrimmages while dealing with the lingering ankle issue. The injury marked his second ankle setback since arriving in Tuscaloosa. During the spring, Crowell was spotted wearing a walking boot on his right foot at A-Day and used a scooter to move around Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Despite the setbacks, expectations remain extremely high for the true freshman.

Crowell was named Mr. Football in Alabama last season after rushing for more than 2,600 yards and 35 touchdowns at Jackson High School. He reclassified into the 2026 recruiting class and enrolled early at Alabama, giving him a head start on his transition to college football.

With AK Dear also sidelined after suffering an ankle injury in Alabama’s first preseason scrimmage, getting Crowell back could be especially important for the Crimson Tide.

For now, it appears Alabama is encouraged by Crowell’s progress. Whether that progress is enough to put him on the field against East Carolina, however, remains to be seen.

Alabama opens the 2026 season Saturday, Sept. 5, at 11 a.m. CT against East Carolina at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

And if Crowell is cleared, Tide fans could finally get their first look at one of the most intriguing young running backs on Alabama’s roster.