Elijah Haven Reveals the Moment Alabama Pulled Away From Georgia

The recruitment of five-star quarterback Elijah Haven had plenty of twists over the last several months, but according to the nation’s top quarterback prospect, one trip to Tuscaloosa ultimately changed everything.

In a recent interview with BamaOnline reporter Andrew Bone, Haven discussed why the Alabama Crimson Tide separated itself from the rest of the field and how the program maintained momentum even after significant coaching changes.

Haven officially committed to Alabama on April 25, choosing the Crimson Tide over several powerhouse programs, including the Georgia Bulldogs. While Georgia made a late push, Haven admitted Alabama had quietly maintained the lead throughout most of the process.

Tennessee Weekend Helped Alabama Take Control

According to Haven, Alabama’s 37-20 victory over Tennessee during the Third Saturday in October proved to be a pivotal moment in his recruitment.

The elite quarterback prospect said repeated visits to Tuscaloosa helped him grow increasingly comfortable with the culture.

“They were in the lead for the most part,” Haven told BOL. “It especially started during the season when we went to a couple of games (Tenn., LSU) and kept familiarizing ourselves with the campus and how the culture is up there. It was all really good.”

That momentum continued throughout the recruiting process, even after Alabama underwent a major staff transition when quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan took the offensive coordinator role at Michigan State.

Haven originally planned to announce his commitment on January 1, but instead decided to delay the process while evaluating Alabama’s coaching changes and building a relationship with new quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis.

Despite the uncertainty, Alabama never lost its grip on the recruitment.

“Alabama was significantly ahead for me these last several months, but Georgia made it harder at the end,” Haven explained. “There were a lot of things we took into consideration when we were ready to make the right decision. We took our time, but for me, Alabama was always at the top.”

Bryan Ellis Quickly Strengthened Alabama’s Position

One of the biggest storylines surrounding Haven’s recruitment centered on how Alabama would handle the transition from Sheridan to Ellis.

According to Haven, the Crimson Tide coaching staff handled the situation perfectly.

Ellis, who previously coached Alabama’s tight ends before shifting to quarterbacks, immediately made the relationship with Haven and his family a priority. The two reportedly connected during Alabama’s Junior Day in late January, and that relationship only continued to strengthen during Haven’s return trip for A-Day.

Haven praised Ellis for consistent communication.

“I think they did a great job with consistent communication, even after Coach Sheridan left,” Haven said. “It was a very smooth transition when Coach Ellis stepped in and got to know my family really well.”

The five-star quarterback also emphasized how personal the relationship has become.

“Our relationship has been great. I talk to Coach Ellis almost every day,” Haven said. “He’s great about checking in on me about more than just football.”

That level of connection appears to have played a major role in Alabama holding off Georgia and securing one of the most important commitments in the 2027 recruiting cycle.