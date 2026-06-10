Alabama QB Commit Elijah Haven’s Father Leaves Official Visit With One Powerful Message

Five-star quarterback Elijah Haven has been committed to Alabama for just over six weeks, but if there was any chance the Crimson Tide’s grip on the nation’s top signal caller could loosen, his family’s latest trip to Tuscaloosa erased those doubts.

Following Alabama’s official visit weekend, Haven’s father, Kwame Haven, shared glowing reviews of the experience in a conversation with Bama247’s Brett Greenberg, describing a visit that only strengthened the family’s belief that Kalen DeBoer’s program is the perfect fit.

His message was simple and unmistakable:

“Alabama is the place to be for Elijah, for sure.”

Alabama Reinforced the Family’s Original Decision

Haven committed to Alabama over Georgia on April 25 after one of the most closely watched recruitments in the 2027 class.

Before competing in the Elite 11 Finals, the five-star quarterback told Bama247 that making his decision brought a tremendous sense of relief after a lengthy recruiting process.

The official visit provided another opportunity for the family to evaluate the program, but according to his father, it only confirmed everything they already believed.

“It was amazing and a first-class weekend,” Kwame Haven told Bama247. “The staff, the school, and everybody around the program went above and beyond.”

Rather than showing the family something new, the visit reinforced what had already convinced them to commit.

“They reinforced our initial thoughts of committing there. Alabama is the place to be for Elijah, for sure.”

Alabama Staff Made an Immediate Impression

The weekend started with an unexpected welcome that immediately stood out.

According to Haven’s father, offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis, general manager Courtney Morgan, director of recruiting Jatavis Sanders, and several members of Alabama’s support staff were waiting to greet the family when they arrived Thursday evening.

“It was like a welcoming committee,” he said.

That personal touch set the tone for what he repeatedly described as an “amazing” and “first-class” experience.

The family’s relationship with the coaching staff has been one of the biggest factors throughout Elijah Haven’s recruitment, and this visit only strengthened those connections.

Photoshoot Created a Memorable Alabama Moment

One of the highlights of the weekend came during Alabama’s Saturday night photoshoot.

Complete with music, current players participating in line dancing, and the entire Haven family joining in, the event allowed the quarterback to envision his future in Tuscaloosa.

“I can tell you he looks really good in Crimson, that’s for sure,” Kwame Haven joked.

The family also imagined what could be ahead for the elite quarterback prospect—from competing for national championships to one day chasing a Heisman Trophy.

Current Alabama players embracing the moment made the experience feel even more authentic.

“It was kind of like a welcoming into the brotherhood,” Haven said.

He even compared Alabama’s production to other schools, adding that, in his opinion, the Crimson Tide’s official visit experience is “top tier.”

Recruitment Relief Has Been a Weight Off the Family

Since Elijah Haven announced his commitment, recruiting attention has quieted considerably.

The quarterback previously explained that making his decision brought “a sense of relief,” and his father echoed those feelings after returning from Tuscaloosa.

“We tried to stay in the moment throughout,” he said.

More importantly, he noted that the family has developed relationships that extend beyond football.

“When I say family, I’m talking coaches’ wives and their children. It felt like a community, and it felt very natural. Nothing was forced.”

That atmosphere has given the Haven family confidence that they chose the right destination.

“It’s been very good for us,” Haven said. “To be able to have that loop closed, to be confident and assured in our decision, I think, is a huge weight lifted off of all our shoulders.”

Alabama’s 2027 Class Continues to Build Momentum

Landing Elijah Haven was already one of the biggest recruiting victories of the 2027 cycle for Kalen DeBoer and his staff.

Now, after an official visit that only deepened the family’s confidence, Alabama appears to have strengthened its hold on one of the nation’s premier quarterback prospects.

While recruiting is always unpredictable, the message coming from the Haven family couldn’t be much clearer.

The official visit didn’t create new excitement; it confirmed that Alabama is exactly where Elijah Haven believes his future belongs.