Alabama Keeps Hearing the Same Thing From Elite In-State OL — And It Could Be Significant

Alabama’s recruiting focus this summer has understandably centered on the 2027 class, but the Crimson Tide coaching staff continues to lay important groundwork with some of the nation’s top underclassmen.

One of those prospects is elite 2028 offensive lineman Joey Fleming, who continues to strengthen his relationship with Alabama every time he visits Tuscaloosa.

According to a recent report from Blake Byler of BamaOnline, Fleming once again came away impressed after his latest trip to Alabama, and the nation’s top-ranked interior offensive lineman made it clear the Crimson Tide remains firmly among his top programs.

Alabama Building Strong Connection With Elite In-State Prospect

Fleming, a standout offensive lineman from Huntsville, is already viewed as one of the premier recruits in the entire 2028 class.

The Rivals Industry Rankings currently list him as the No. 22 overall player nationally, the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the country, and the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama.

Those rankings alone make Fleming a major priority for Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive line coach Adrian Klemm.

Fortunately for the Crimson Tide, the relationship appears to be trending in a very positive direction.

Speaking with BamaOnline’s Blake Byler, Fleming explained why Alabama continues to stand out every time he visits campus.

“I love going there, man. I’m trying to go as many times as possible,” Fleming said. “I love them.”

What began as introductory visits has evolved into something much deeper.

Fleming explained that during his earliest trips to Tuscaloosa, much of his focus centered around getting to know the coaching staff and making a strong first impression. Now, he says those relationships have become much more personal.

The elite offensive lineman described Alabama’s atmosphere as feeling more like family than a traditional recruiting visit, allowing him to relax and genuinely enjoy spending time around the program.

Adrian Klemm Continues Making Major Impact

One of the biggest developments in Fleming’s recruitment has been his growing relationship with Klemm.

The veteran Alabama offensive line coach has quickly become one of the most influential figures in Fleming’s recruitment.

According to Byler’s report, Fleming spent significant time with Klemm during previous visits and believes the relationship continues to grow stronger.

“We’re really close,” Fleming told BamaOnline.

Fleming praised Klemm’s NFL background, professionalism, and ability to connect with players beyond football conversations.

The highly coveted lineman noted that some of their conversations have ranged from football development to debating favorite fast-food restaurants.

That balance appears to resonate with Fleming.

Beyond the personal connection, Klemm’s extensive NFL experience also stands out.

Fleming has made it clear that reaching the NFL is one of his long-term goals, and he views Klemm’s background as a valuable asset in helping players achieve that dream.

Joey Fleming Reveals Where Alabama Stands

While Fleming’s recruitment remains in its early stages, he offered perhaps the most notable takeaway from his conversation with BamaOnline when discussing Alabama’s position in his recruitment.

“They’re 100% in the top three. 100%,” Fleming said.

That statement alone should be encouraging news for Alabama fans.

The in-state standout also offered glowing praise for both DeBoer and Klemm.

Fleming described DeBoer as a “picture-perfect head coach” and praised his football knowledge, leadership style, and ability to connect with players.

Meanwhile, he reiterated just how much he values his relationship with Klemm, calling the chemistry between them “truly amazing.”

Perhaps most importantly, Fleming repeatedly returned to one theme throughout the interview: family.

That family atmosphere has become one of Alabama’s biggest selling points under DeBoer and his staff, and it appears to be making a strong impression on one of the state’s most important prospects.

Alabama Appears Well Positioned Moving Forward

Fleming plans to return to Tuscaloosa multiple times this fall and hopes to attend at least two or three Alabama home games during the 2026 season.

That continued campus presence should only help strengthen the bonds already forming between Fleming and the Crimson Tide coaching staff.

Recruitments involving elite underclassmen often take unexpected turns, and Fleming still has plenty of time before making a college decision.

However, Alabama has clearly established itself as a major contender early in the process.

For a prospect ranked as the No. 1 player in Alabama and the nation’s top interior offensive lineman in the 2028 cycle, that’s exactly where the Crimson Tide wants to be.

And based on Fleming’s latest comments, Alabama’s position may be even stronger than many realize.