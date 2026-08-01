These 3 Alabama Fall Camp Battles Could Shape the Entire 2026 Season

The wait is finally over.

For Alabama football fans, the offseason always feels longer than it really is. Spring practice comes and goes. Summer recruiting dominates the headlines. Coaches make the speaking circuit, preseason rankings spark endless debates, and every interview is picked apart for clues about what the Crimson Tide might look like this fall.

But none of it compares to what happens when fall camp officially begins.

Now that August has arrived, football season no longer feels like a distant promise; it’s here. Every practice matters. Every rep is evaluated. Depth charts begin taking shape, and players have one final opportunity to prove they deserve a starting role before Alabama opens the 2026 season.

There are plenty of competitions to keep an eye on throughout camp, and new storylines are certain to emerge over the coming weeks. But entering camp, these are the three position battles I’ll be watching closest because of the impact they could have on Alabama’s success this season.

No. 3: Who Starts Next to Caleb Woodson at Off-Ball Linebacker?

Caleb Woodson appears to have one linebacker spot firmly locked down heading into fall camp.

The bigger question is who wins the job beside him.

This battle isn’t receiving nearly as much attention as quarterback, but it could quietly become one of the most important competitions on the defense. Alabama will need someone capable of playing downhill against the run while also holding up in coverage against the SEC’s increasingly explosive offenses.

The two names that have generated the most buzz outside of Woodson are QB Reese and Luke Metz. But you can’t count out guys like Cayden Jones, Abduall Sanders, Duke Johnson, or even true freshman five-star Xavier Griffin, who has the potential to play off-ball linebacker or on the edge.

Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack has proven in his short time at Alabama that he will rarely just depend on two inside linebackers, so I expect to see at least a 3-man rotation, and with the depth they have at this position, it could be as many as 4 this season.

No. 2: Who Emerges as Alabama’s Third Starting Wide Receiver?

Ryan Coleman-Williams and Lotzier Brooks have generated plenty of excitement entering the season, and it’s easy to understand why.

Both players possess game-changing athleticism and appear poised to make major contributions in Alabama’s offense.

The bigger question is who claims the third starting receiver spot while NC State transfer Noah Rogers continues to heal from the injury he suffered during A-Day.

Fortunately for Crimson Tide fans, there appears to be plenty of talent to choose from. True freshman phenom Cederan Morgan exploded during A-Day, while second-year standout Derek Meadows also flashed some elite upside. Both Morgan and Meadows possess something nobody else in the Alabama wide receiver room has: elite length.

Morgan is a physical freak standing at 6-foot-4 and over 220 pounds, while Meadows is a little more wiry, standing at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds. Both can beat teams deep; I believe Morgan’s ability to play a more physical style could prove to be the difference.

There will likely be plenty of fireworks from this battle throughout fall camp.

No. 1: The Quarterback Battle Everyone Is Waiting to See

No surprise here.

The competition between Austin Mack and Keelon Russell will dominate every conversation surrounding Alabama football over the next several weeks.

Every throw, every practice report, and every comment from Kalen DeBoer will be analyzed.

Mack enters camp with the advantage of experience in DeBoer’s system and has spent more time learning the offense. That familiarity could prove valuable early in camp.

Russell, meanwhile, arrives with enormous expectations after one of the most decorated high school careers in the country. His talent is undeniable, and many believe it’s only a matter of time before he becomes Alabama’s next star quarterback.

The biggest question is whether that time is now.

DeBoer has consistently said the best player will earn the job, regardless of age or experience. That makes this a true competition, and one that could extend well into fall camp before a starter is officially named.

No position impacts a football team more than quarterback, making this easily the most important battle Alabama fans should monitor over the coming weeks.

Fall Camp Will Begin Answering Alabama’s Biggest Questions

Every August, expectations meet reality.

Players who looked great in spring practice either take the next step or get passed on the depth chart. Young stars emerge seemingly overnight, while veterans remind everyone why experience still matters.

These certainly aren’t the only position battles worth following. Alabama has questions throughout the roster that will sort themselves out over the next few weeks.

But if you’re only watching three storylines as fall camp gets underway, these are the ones that could have the biggest impact on whether the Crimson Tide competes for an SEC Championship and another trip to the College Football Playoff.

After months of waiting, football is finally back, and the answers are about to start revealing themselves.