The Nation’s No. 1 Defensive Lineman Just Revealed His Summer Plans

The Alabama coaching staff will have an opportunity to make an early statement with one of the nation’s premier underclassmen recruits.

According to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn, five-star defensive lineman Tyzon Swann is set to begin a packed June visit schedule in Tuscaloosa, giving Alabama the first opportunity to host one of the top prospects in the 2028 recruiting class.

Swann, who attends Lackey High School in Indian Head, Maryland, is regarded as the No. 1 defensive lineman and the No. 9 overall player nationally in the 2028 cycle. At 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, he has already emerged as one of the most coveted young defenders in the country.

His summer travel plans reflect that status.

The talented defensive lineman will spend May 29 through May 31 at Alabama before continuing a tour that includes stops at Texas Tech, USC, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Penn State.

While his recruitment is still in its early stages, Alabama will have a chance to set the tone before several other national powers get their turn.

Alabama Opens the Door for One of the Nation’s Fastest-Rising Prospects

Swann’s rise has been fueled by eye-popping production on the field.

As a sophomore, he recorded 135 tackles, 50 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, and five forced fumbles. Those numbers have attracted interest from virtually every major program in the country and have quickly transformed him into one of the most talked-about prospects in his class.

Despite the growing attention, Swann told 247Sports that he remains focused on learning about each program during the recruiting process.

“I kind of knew since I was a kid that one day I will be something big,” Swann said. “I didn’t know how fast it would happen. I thought it would take more time but I just take every day and remain humble and keep working.”

As he prepares for his Alabama visit, Swann explained that his goal is simple.

“Just to go up there and see campuses and get a feel for it,” he said. “See if that would be a great fit for me.”

Several Programs Have Already Made an Impression

Before finalizing his summer travel plans, Swann took spring visits to Virginia Tech, Florida, Maryland, and Auburn.

Virginia Tech’s atmosphere stood out during its spring game, particularly the turnout from the fan base at Lane Stadium.

Meanwhile, Auburn defensive coordinator DJ Durkin left a lasting impression on the talented defender.

“That’s my guy,” Swann said. “His energy, it’s just next level.”

Swann also praised Florida’s coaching staff and spoke highly of Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, noting the Terrapins’ emphasis on life beyond football.

Why This Visit Matters for Alabama

Recruiting elite defensive linemen has long been a priority for Alabama, and the Crimson Tide is already positioning itself for future classes while continuing to build momentum on the recruiting trail.

Although the 2028 cycle remains years away from signing day, securing early traction with a prospect of Swann’s caliber is significant. Let’s see if DeBoer and his staff can make the impact needed to gain early momentum.