Greg McElroy Just Delivered the Defense of Kalen DeBoer Alabama Fans Needed to Hear

Kalen DeBoer has faced no shortage of criticism since taking over for legendary head coach Nick Saban at Alabama. Despite posting a 19-8 record through his first two seasons in Tuscaloosa, many Crimson Tide fans have questioned whether DeBoer is the right coach to lead the program back to the top of college football.

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes that criticism has gone too far.

During McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, the ESPN analyst passionately defended DeBoer after the Alabama head coach was ranked tied for 10th in ESPN’s list of the top college football coaches entering the 2026 season. McElroy argued that public perception doesn’t match the respect DeBoer has earned throughout the coaching profession.

Greg McElroy Says DeBoer Is Far More Respected Than Fans Realize

McElroy made it clear that his defense of DeBoer wasn’t based on Alabama loyalty alone.

“Here’s where I have maybe the biggest issue with the entire list. And it’s not because of where I went to school. It really isn’t,” McElroy said. “Kalen DeBoer is universally respected among his peers. Universally respected. Coaches all say, ‘This guy is a dude.'”

While Alabama’s 9-4 and 11-4 seasons have fallen short of the lofty expectations established during the Nick Saban era, McElroy believes those records fail to tell the entire story.

Before arriving in Tuscaloosa, DeBoer transformed Washington into a national championship contender, leading the Huskies from a 4-8 season to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in just two years. Along the way, he engineered memorable victories, including a dramatic comeback road win over Oklahoma after trailing by 17 points.

McElroy also pushed back against the narrative that DeBoer inherited an ideal situation at Alabama.

When Saban retired, the Crimson Tide immediately suffered major roster losses. Star safety Caleb Downs transferred to Ohio State, while elite quarterback Julian Sayin also departed, leaving DeBoer to rebuild the roster with little preparation time during one of the most chaotic coaching transitions in recent program history.

The Numbers Paint a Different Picture of Alabama’s Head Coach

McElroy believes DeBoer’s résumé stacks up with nearly anyone in college football.

Across 11 seasons as a head coach, DeBoer owns an impressive 124-20 career record, good for an 86 percent winning percentage. His coaching résumé includes three NAIA national championships at Sioux Falls before successful stops at Fresno State, Washington, and now Alabama.

His success against elite competition is equally impressive.

DeBoer has compiled a remarkable 20-6 record against AP Top 25 opponents, winning nearly 77 percent of those games. He’s also 10-5 as an underdog and owns an impressive 7-1 record over some of college football’s biggest names, Kirby Smart, Steve Sarkisian, and Dan Lanning.

McElroy even highlighted what he believes is an unfair comparison involving Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who ranked seventh on ESPN’s list.

While Kiffin has earned plenty of national praise, McElroy pointed out that the Ole Miss coach spent 14 years without recording a victory over a ranked Power Conference opponent and owns a losing record against ranked teams overall. Meanwhile, DeBoer has consistently beaten elite competition throughout his career.

Whether Alabama fans agree with McElroy or not, the 2026 season will likely determine the next chapter of DeBoer’s tenure. A return to the College Football Playoff or an SEC championship would silence many critics. But if Alabama once again falls short of championship expectations, the scrutiny surrounding DeBoer will only continue to intensify.