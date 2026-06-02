This Elite West Coast CB Just Raved About Alabama Official Visit

The Kalen DeBoer era of Alabama football is keeping the foot firmly on the gas pedal when it comes to bringing elite secondary talent to Tuscaloosa.

Alabama just secured a major milestone in the high-stakes recruitment of five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp. The Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman standout wrapped up his very first official visit of the summer cycle in Tuscaloosa over the May 29–31 weekend.

According to an interview with Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Brandon Huffman, the quiet summer trip provided exactly what the Crimson Tide needed to solidify their positioning at the top of Stepp’s list.

“It was really good,” Stepp told Huffman. “Getting to see the coaches outside of their usual element, of just football, getting to see their personalities and then getting to hang out with the players… getting to know them and their true opinions of how the program really is.”

How Kalen DeBoer and Crimson Tide Staff Blended Culture with the ‘Alabama Standard’

Stepp is no stranger to T-Town, having previously visited in the fall of 2025 to watch Alabama handle Oklahoma. However, trading a packed, chaotic game-day environment for a peaceful summer weekend allowed the elite 6-foot-3 defensive back to digest what everyday life looks like inside the program.

“It was quieter, also with it being summer, and the students not there,” Stepp noted. “It’s the opposite of Vegas, that’s for sure. It’s good though because for your goals, you’re not getting distracted.”

During his time on campus, Stepp sat down for extensive one-on-one meetings with general manager Courtney Morgan and head coach Kalen DeBoer. The head man specifically highlighted his proven track record of developing elite West Coast talent into first-round NFL Draft selections—citing former Washington stars Rome Odunze and Edefuan Ulofoshio.

“Coach DeBoer is a very calm guy,” Stepp told Rivals. “His reputation as a coach and the way he runs his program—I also like how he’s keeping the standard of Alabama. He runs his own program, but he’s keeping the standard.”

On the X’s and O’s side, defensive coordinator Kane Wommack left a massive impression by detailing a player-friendly system that sets up defensive backs to excel.

“I like him a lot too,” Stepp said of Wommack. “Just learning about his schemes, they’re pretty simple and easy to learn, but I like the way he coaches… Understanding who he is, I really respect him.”

Alabama Has West Coast Connections

While the coaching staff executed their pitch perfectly, Alabama’s roster did plenty of heavy lifting. Current Crimson Tide cornerback Dijon Lee, another elite West Coast product, served as Stepp’s official host.

Stepp also spent significant time catching up with wide receiver Derek Meadows, his former high school teammate at powerhouse Bishop Gorman. Meadows has taken an active role in recruiting Stepp to join him in the SEC.

Alabama co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist has spearheaded this recruitment for the last two years, building an incredibly steady foundation.

“I like him, I like him a lot,” Stepp said regarding Linguist. “He’s very enthusiastic. It brings a good feeling, and he means what he says.”

Two Powerhouse Programs Lead the Way for Stepp

The Crimson Tide holds a distinct advantage by getting the first official crack at the elite cornerback, but a massive recruiting battle looms large through June.

According to Stepp, two powerhouse programs have separated themselves from the pack as the hardest-charging suitors.

“I would say Alabama and Oregon are for sure,” Stepp revealed to Huffman. “The difference and the standards, and they truly want me and mean what they say. I would say the coaches I’m the closest to are coach Mo [Linguist] and coach [Rashad] Wadood [at Oregon].”

The structural parallels between the Ducks and the Tide are evident. Just as Meadows is recruiting Stepp to Alabama, Oregon freshman Jett Washington, another former Bishop Gorman teammate, is heavily pushing for him to head to Eugene.

Before making a final decision, Stepp will embark on a busy June itinerary:

June 12: Oregon official visit

Midweek: California official visit (led by former Oregon DC Tosh Lupoi)

June 19: Georgia official visit

The elite defensive back is targeting the end of June for a final commitment announcement. Following his decision, Stepp will focus on his highly anticipated senior season at Bishop Gorman, graduate early in December, and suit up in Honolulu for the 2027 Polynesian Bowl in January.