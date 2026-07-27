How Alabama Coach’s Comparison to Eagles Star Landed 4-Star’s Commitment

The Alabama Crimson Tide landed a pivotal cornerstone Sunday for the 2028 class. Which also fans the flames of critics firing off criticism for head coach Kalen DeBoer’s ability to recruit. The Crimson Tide landed prized four-star linebacker Tysir Young Sunday in a massive recruiting win.

Alabama wins more than a blue chip talent from Middletown, Delaware. They stayed in pursuit of him after offering back in March.

Yet as it turns out, one Alabama assistant coach saw a lot of similarities to a Philadelphia Eagles star when recruiting Young. Which helped persuade the verbal commitment from the versatile linebacker/edge rusher.

How Eagles Comparison Ultimately Helped Seal Recruitment win for Alabama

National recruiting insider Chad Simmons of On3/Rivals pulled back the curtain on how Alabama won over Young.

It took more than DeBoer to reel in the talent. He leaned into linebackers coach Chuck Morrell too, he handed the 6-foot-2, 215-pounder a striking comparison.

Young revealed who he got compared to during his recruitment.

“Coach Chuck talked to me a lot about Jihaad Campbell because he thinks our games compare,” Young revealed.

That’s right, Morrell saw a lot of the Alabama All-SEC defender when compartmentalizing Young’s own game. Campbell moved on to become a late first round selection to Philadelphia in the 2025 class.

“Their development was another big thing for me,” Young said, while adding how Alabama’s continuous NFL pipeline sold him too.

Looking Back at Jihaad Campbell at Alabama

Campbell thrived as a slightly taller linebacker at 6-foot-3, 235-pounds.

He also never arrived via DeBoer or anyone from his coaching staff. Campbell even was briefly committed to Clemson before flipping to the Crimson Tide during his own recruiting process.

That’s because Tide head coach Nick Saban and his coaching staff won him over. Campbell made the final decision to choose Tuscaloosa as his next football home and flourished from there.

But Campbell joined other members of the Tide in witnessing Saban retire, eventually giving way to DeBoer. The former Washington Huskies and Fresno State head coach oversaw Campbell’s All-SEC campaign of 2024, which saw him tally 117 tackles including 11.5 behind the line of scrimmage.

Now Young comes in with Morrell envisioning similar results to Campbell.

How Tysir Young Fits at Alabama Including Future Impact

Young again rises as a massive building block for what could be a tide-shifting recruiting class. Alabama looks ready to deliver a more impactful 2028 crew amid its current roster construction.

So Young arrives as the possible “Campbell” here. But the Tide likely fawned over his game-changing plays including a strip sack that sealed one 2025 win.

The rangy linebacker brings future pressure off the edge in Tuscaloosa. Morrell and Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack will unleash him on third downs or in passing situations in general. All to take advantage of his advanced edge speed and long arms that gets him to evade blocks.

Alabama now holds seven verbal commits for the 2028 recruiting cycle already, sparking early conversations that the Tide could reclaim the top of the rankings again just like the Saban days.