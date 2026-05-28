Five-Star Alabama Target Makes Surprising Recruiting Decision

One of Alabama’s top remaining offensive line targets in the 2027 recruiting class has made a surprising decision that could significantly impact his recruitment moving forward.

Five-star offensive lineman Ismael Camara announced this week that he has canceled all of his scheduled summer official visits, putting one of the nation’s most intriguing recruiting battles on pause.

The 6-foot-6, 340-pound prospect had official visits lined up with Texas A&M, LSU, Texas, and Oregon over the next month. Instead, Camara revealed that he will spend the summer focusing on academics and preparing for his final high school football season.

The move immediately creates uncertainty around his recruitment and raises questions about when the elite offensive lineman plans to make his college decision.

Where Alabama Stands in the Recruitment

According to Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine projections entering the summer, Oregon had emerged as the favorite to land his commitment. However, recent reporting from Rivals national recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong suggests the race remains far from over.

Wiltfong recently described the recruitment as a three-team battle involving Oregon, Texas A&M, and Texas.

“The Aggies have always been a leader for him with Oregon and Texas two others in prime position,” Wiltfong wrote.

Camara’s decision to cancel visits could slow momentum for all involved programs and potentially extend a recruitment that many expected to gain clarity over the summer months.

According to Andrew Bone of BamaOnline, Alabama has done “significant” work towards Camara thanks to new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm and GM Courtney Morgan.

The race for Camara is far from over, and this decision has certainly thrown a wrench into the process.