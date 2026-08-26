Alabama Football Defensive Line Depth Suffers Major Injury Blow

Alabama football has suffered another significant injury setback heading into the 2026 season.

According to a report from Yea Alabama, Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman will miss the entire 2026 season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee during practice Sunday.

Beaman underwent surgery Tuesday, with Dr. Lyle Cain performing the procedure at UAB St. Vincent’s.

The injury is a major blow to Alabama’s defensive line depth just days before the start of the regular season.

Jeremiah Beaman Suffers Season-Ending ACL Injury

Beaman’s injury was initially reported after Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer confirmed Monday that the third-year defensive lineman had been injured during practice.

The Crimson Tide was awaiting further testing at the time before providing additional details.

Those tests confirmed the worst-case scenario.

Beaman suffered a torn left ACL and will now miss the entire 2026 season.

The Birmingham native entered the 2026 season looking to establish himself as an important piece of Alabama’s defensive front. The 6-foot-4, 301-pound defensive lineman is a former Parker High School standout and is entering his third year with the Crimson Tide.

This is particularly difficult news for Beaman, who was already coming off a season-ending ACL injury suffered during the 2025 season. He started Alabama’s 2025 opener against Florida State before suffering the injury in practice the following week.

Now, Beaman will be forced to miss another full season because of the same type of injury.

Alabama Will Need Its Defensive Line Depth

Injuries are an unavoidable part of college football, but losing a player like Beaman this close to the start of the season is particularly difficult.

Alabama will now have to rely on the depth it has developed throughout the offseason.

The Crimson Tide has invested heavily in building its defensive line, and that depth could prove extremely important in the coming weeks.

With Beaman officially out for the season, younger players and veterans alike will have opportunities to earn additional snaps.

Alabama will need those players to step up.

The Crimson Tide’s defensive line has already been an area worth monitoring throughout fall camp. Now, Beaman’s injury adds another layer of uncertainty to the position heading into the 2026 season.

For Beaman, the priority is much simpler: begin the long road back.

The Alabama defensive lineman has already overcome one ACL injury. Now he faces another difficult rehabilitation process.

The Crimson Tide will certainly miss him in 2026.