Alabama’s Newest 2027 Commit Didn’t Need Time to Think After Kalen DeBoer’s Offer

Alabama’s recruiting momentum continued this week with another addition to its rapidly growing 2027 class, and for new Crimson Tide commit Jeremiah Beverly, the decision wasn’t difficult.

The talented EDGE prospect from Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa had dreamed about playing for Alabama since childhood. So when Kalen DeBoer and his staff officially extended an offer after an impressive camp performance, Beverly already knew exactly what his answer would be.

Speaking with Rivals national recruiting analyst Chad Simmons, Beverly admitted there was never a real recruiting battle once Alabama entered the picture.

“The first thing I thought was, ‘Roll Tide, now I’m coming,'” Beverly said. “There was no question. I knew I was going to come regardless. I needed no time to think about it.”

His commitment came just days after earning the scholarship offer and taking his official visit to Tuscaloosa.

Alabama Was Always the Dream

For many prospects, receiving an Alabama offer changes the course of their recruitment.

For Beverly, it simply confirmed a dream he had been chasing for years.

Growing up just minutes from Bryant-Denny Stadium, Beverly said Alabama has always been part of his life.

“It means the world to me,” Beverly told Rivals. “I’ve been growing up around that program since I was 6 years old. I’ve watched the games, been around my family and just lived the Roll Tide culture.”

He added that he remembers watching Alabama players on television as a child and telling himself one day he’d wear the Crimson Tide uniform.

Now, that vision has become reality.

Kane Wommack’s Message Stood Out

While Beverly acknowledged his lifelong connection to Alabama, he also made it clear that the current coaching staff’s belief in his potential helped solidify the decision.

Following his standout showing at Alabama’s camp, defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and the staff explained exactly why they wanted him in the program.

Rather than focusing solely on his physical traits, they emphasized his mentality, leadership qualities, and relentless work ethic.

Beverly said the coaches told him they believe he can make a difference because of the way he approaches the game every day, and that message resonated with him.

The Alabama staff envisions him developing into an impact edge defender under outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson while continuing to grow within Wommack’s defensive system.

Confidence in Kalen DeBoer’s Vision

Beverly also praised DeBoer for maintaining Alabama’s championship expectations following the retirement of Nick Saban.

According to Beverly, the standard inside the program hasn’t changed.

He believes DeBoer possesses the same drive to compete for championships while continuing the culture Alabama fans have come to expect.

That confidence, combined with Alabama’s reputation for player development, made the Crimson Tide an easy choice.

Another Important In-State Win for Alabama

Keeping elite in-state talent home has always been a priority for Alabama, and Beverly represents another significant victory on that front.

Landing a Tuscaloosa native who grew up immersed in Alabama football only strengthens the foundation of the Crimson Tide’s 2027 recruiting class.

Although Beverly’s recruitment officially lasted only a matter of days after receiving his offer, the reality is his commitment had been years in the making.

Sometimes, the easiest recruiting victories are the ones where a prospect has already imagined himself wearing crimson long before the scholarship arrives.

For Alabama, that’s exactly what happened with Jeremiah Beverly.