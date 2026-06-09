Alabama Just Offered a Tuscaloosa EDGE Who Already Calls the Program ‘Another Home’

Alabama continues to build momentum on the recruiting trail, and its latest in-state offer may already have a strong emotional connection to the Crimson Tide.

Three-star 2027 EDGE prospect Jeremiah Beverly of Tuscaloosa received an offer from Alabama after impressing the coaching staff at camp, and the local standout didn’t hide just how much the opportunity means to him while talking with Brett Greenberg of Bama247.

In fact, Beverly says the program has been part of his life for years, making the scholarship offer one of the biggest moments of his football journey.

Jeremiah Beverly: ‘I Have Been Around That Program for So Long’

Growing up just minutes away from Bryant-Denny Stadium, Beverly has experienced Alabama football from a unique perspective.

“It goes back to me being a kid and when Nick Saban was there,” Beverly said. “I have been in the atmosphere. To me shaking his hand to me being around the program for so long, I told the coaches that I am just blessed to have the opportunity that I have.”

Those words highlight why Alabama immediately became a major contender in his recruitment.

“The interest level is very high,” Beverly explained. “I have been around that program for so long. There are not a lot of kids as lucky as me. I have been around coach Robinson for a long time. I have been around coach Freddie Roach for a long time. It has basically been another home.”

For a prospect who has grown up around the Crimson Tide, receiving the offer wasn’t just another recruiting milestone; it was the realization of a childhood dream.

Alabama Coaches Saw the Development They Wanted

Beverly earned his offer after putting together an impressive performance at Alabama’s camp.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound defender said defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson had been evaluating him long before the scholarship became official.

“I went to camp and I showed out,” Beverly said. “That was really the check box.”

According to Beverly, Robinson had previously outlined exactly what Alabama wanted to see from him, not only as a player but as a person.

“He talked about character and development,” Beverly said. “He told me I have done that and that is why I have the opportunity that I am blessed with right now.”

That message resonated with the Tuscaloosa native, who believes Alabama’s staff values much more than athletic ability.

A Versatile Defender Alabama Can Move Around

One of Beverly’s biggest strengths is his versatility.

Although he’s listed as an EDGE prospect, he regularly lines up in multiple spots across the defensive front, something he believes makes him an ideal fit in Kane Wommack’s defensive system.

“When you look at my film, you notice I am not always at the EDGE, and they know that,” Beverly said. “It’s a great fit.”

Even more importantly, Beverly has complete confidence in Robinson’s ability to develop his game.

“I have trust in coach Robinson. He is going to coach me up and the development will play a factor. I am going to be set. Whatever coach Robinson wants me to do, I am going to do it and destroy.”

That willingness to embrace different roles is exactly the type of mentality Alabama has consistently targeted on the defensive side of the ball.

Existing Alabama Connection Could Help the Crimson Tide

Another factor working in Alabama’s favor is Beverly’s close relationship with former high school teammate Zay Hall, who signed with the Crimson Tide in the previous recruiting cycle.

“Me and Zay Hall are close,” Beverly said. “He was one of the first people to congratulate me. Me and him are like brothers.”

The possibility of sharing the field again makes the opportunity even more appealing.

“For the fact that I not only have an opportunity to go to Alabama and do my thing, I have a brother on the side of me that I can play with and trust, it makes it even better.”

Relationships have always played a major role in recruiting, and Alabama already has a significant advantage in that area.

Official Visit Already Planned

While Beverly’s recruitment is still in its early stages, one visit is already locked in.

The talented EDGE plans to take an official visit to Tuscaloosa during the fall, allowing him to experience a game-day atmosphere before making any long-term decisions.

“My official visit will be in the season for Alabama,” Beverly said. “I want to have the full experience. That is what they wanted me to do, too.”

Considering his lifelong connection to the program, his relationship with the coaching staff, and his existing bond with Zay Hall, Alabama appears to have positioned itself as the team to beat for one of the state’s rising defensive prospects.

As Kalen DeBoer and his staff continue expanding the 2027 recruiting board, Jeremiah Beverly has quickly become another in-state name that Crimson Tide fans should keep a close eye on over the coming months.