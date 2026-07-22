Alabama Gets Encouraging News on Elite In-State OL Joey Fleming as Fall Visits Approach

Alabama continues to be a serious player for one of the top offensive line prospects in the 2028 class.

Huntsville High’s Joey Fleming, the nation’s No. 1-ranked interior offensive line prospect, named the five programs he plans to visit for games this season, and the Crimson Tide made the cut.

“Definitely Alabama, Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State, Texas,” Fleming told Rivals‘ Steve Wiltfong.

Fleming’s Alabama Ties Run Deep

Alabama and Clemson have separated themselves as the two programs Fleming has spoken most highly of since the spring. He was in Tuscaloosa in April to spend time with Kalen DeBoer’s staff, then returned for an official visit in June that reportedly left a strong impression.

Fleming has made clear the Crimson Tide have been on his mind for years, describing Alabama as a program he’s admired for as long as he can remember.

Clemson, Ohio State Also Making a Push

Clemson extended a scholarship offer to Fleming in June after tracking him for an extended period, with Fleming praising the program’s people and facilities.

Ohio State jumped into the mix after offering this spring. Fleming has cited the Buckeyes’ tradition and the way the coaching staff builds relationships with players as reasons the program is firmly in his plans.

Texas, Oklahoma Round Out the Group

Texas offered in April and remains in the mix as Fleming continues building a relationship with the Longhorns’ staff. Oklahoma rounds out his five visit targets, while Notre Dame and Texas A&M have also drawn interest from the four-star lineman, according to Wiltfong.

Fleming’s Recruiting Profile

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Fleming ranks as the Rivals300’s No. 19 overall prospect in the 2028 class regardless of position, and he holds a 4.0 GPA. Alabama’s staff will be watching closely as his fall visit schedule takes shape.