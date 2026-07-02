Alabama Reeling In Another 6-Foot-4 Cornerback? Maurice Linguist May Have Already Sealed It

Alabama’s cornerback room keeps getting longer, and the Crimson Tide may be about to add one more elite-length piece to it.

According to Rivals, Modesto (Calif.) Junior College cornerback Alius Mayo took an official visit to Tuscaloosa a couple of weekends ago, and by the sound of it, the trip left a real impression.

Linguist Building Another Strong Relationship

Co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist has quickly become one of the most important recruiters on Alabama’s staff, and Mayo’s recruitment is the latest example of why. The two connected fast, Alabama offered on June 17th, and Mayo was in Tuscaloosa for his official visit almost immediately after.

“I have connected with Coach Mo. I think they are great people that want to continue the excellence and tradition Bama has,” Mayo said. “I really like the family environment they give and it seems like home away from home to be honest.”

That’s the kind of language that tends to matter in recruitment, comfort and culture often carry as much weight as scheme fit, especially late in a recruiting cycle.

The Profile Alabama Keeps Targeting

At 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, Mayo fits the exact mold Linguist has prioritized at cornerback. Alabama already has multiple corners on the roster at 6-foot-4, and the staff has made no secret that length at the position is a priority, not a preference.

Mayo will graduate from Modesto in December and enroll at his next school in January, meaning he’d have a chance to get on campus and into the program well ahead of the 2027 season.

Competition Is Real, But Timeline Favors Alabama

Mississippi State, Cal, Arizona State, Louisville, and others have also offered, and Mayo visited Cal immediately after his trip to Alabama. So this isn’t a one-team recruitment, but the timeline is worth watching closely.

“As of right now I do plan on committing July 8th — my birthday,” Mayo said.

That gives Alabama a short runway to close, but an official visit that produced comments like his suggests the Tide are in a strong position heading into decision day.