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Alabama Reeling In Another 6-Foot-4 Cornerback? Maurice Linguist May Have Already Sealed It

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TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 18: Head coach Kalen Deboer of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts against the Tennessee Volunteers during the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 18, 2025 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama’s cornerback room keeps getting longer, and the Crimson Tide may be about to add one more elite-length piece to it.

According to Rivals, Modesto (Calif.) Junior College cornerback Alius Mayo took an official visit to Tuscaloosa a couple of weekends ago, and by the sound of it, the trip left a real impression.

Linguist Building Another Strong Relationship

Co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist has quickly become one of the most important recruiters on Alabama’s staff, and Mayo’s recruitment is the latest example of why. The two connected fast, Alabama offered on June 17th, and Mayo was in Tuscaloosa for his official visit almost immediately after.

“I have connected with Coach Mo. I think they are great people that want to continue the excellence and tradition Bama has,” Mayo said. “I really like the family environment they give and it seems like home away from home to be honest.”

That’s the kind of language that tends to matter in recruitment, comfort and culture often carry as much weight as scheme fit, especially late in a recruiting cycle.

The Profile Alabama Keeps Targeting

At 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, Mayo fits the exact mold Linguist has prioritized at cornerback. Alabama already has multiple corners on the roster at 6-foot-4, and the staff has made no secret that length at the position is a priority, not a preference.

Mayo will graduate from Modesto in December and enroll at his next school in January, meaning he’d have a chance to get on campus and into the program well ahead of the 2027 season.

Competition Is Real, But Timeline Favors Alabama

Mississippi State, Cal, Arizona State, Louisville, and others have also offered, and Mayo visited Cal immediately after his trip to Alabama. So this isn’t a one-team recruitment, but the timeline is worth watching closely.

“As of right now I do plan on committing July 8th — my birthday,” Mayo said.

That gives Alabama a short runway to close, but an official visit that produced comments like his suggests the Tide are in a strong position heading into decision day.

Stacey Blackwood Stacey Blackwood covers college football for Heavy.com with a primary focus on the Alabama Crimson Tide football. A veteran sports writer and podcaster, his work has appeared with the USA TODAY Sports Media Group through both Roll Tide Wire and Buffaloes Wire. In addition to his writing, Blackwood is the host of “Tide Talk Live” on the Bleav Network, where he has several years of experience providing in-depth coverage of Alabama football, including recruiting, roster analysis, game previews, and postgame breakdowns. More about Stacey Blackwood

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Alabama Reeling In Another 6-Foot-4 Cornerback? Maurice Linguist May Have Already Sealed It

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