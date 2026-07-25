On3 Experts All Agree on One Thing About Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Football Team in 2026

As Alabama enters the 2026 college football season, optimism around Kalen DeBoer’s third year in Tuscaloosa is mixed with uncertainty.

The Crimson Tide remains one of the nation’s most talented teams on paper, but an ongoing quarterback battle and questions along the offensive line and in the running game have created one of the widest ranges of expectations Alabama has faced in years.

During SEC Media Days, BamaOnLine’s Charlie Potter asked several of On3’s national college football analysts for their predictions on Alabama’s upcoming season. While there wasn’t complete agreement on exactly how many games the Crimson Tide will win, one theme consistently emerged: if Alabama fixes its rushing attack, it has the talent to compete for a national championship.

Most Analysts See Alabama Finishing Around 9-3

Among the national voices, the consensus prediction centered around a 9-3 regular season.

Josh Pate described Alabama as one of the hardest teams in the country to project because of its enormous range of outcomes.

Rather than seeing a team with a predictable floor and ceiling, Pate believes Alabama could realistically finish anywhere from 7-5 to 11-1 depending on whether several key questions are answered.

That uncertainty is unusual for a program that, under Nick Saban, was annually considered one of college football’s safest championship contenders.

J.D. PicKell echoed that sentiment, pointing to Alabama’s new quarterback and revamped offensive line as reasons for caution. While he isn’t ready to confidently predict a College Football Playoff appearance, he also wouldn’t be surprised if the Crimson Tide exceeded expectations and found its way back into the postseason.

The Running Game Is the Biggest Question

If there was one unanimous takeaway from the panel, it was Alabama’s rushing offense.

Andy Staples believes the Crimson Tide already has the pieces needed to make another playoff run, provided the running game improves significantly.

He pointed to Alabama’s defensive talent, highlighting pass rusher Yhonzae Pierre as one of the nation’s elite defenders, while also expressing confidence in the rest of the roster. However, Staples believes the offense must become much more balanced after struggling last season to establish the run consistently.

According to Staples, if Alabama can run the football effectively, a 10-2 or even 11-1 season is well within reach.

Without that improvement, he believes Alabama could once again drop several games against its difficult SEC schedule.

Brett McMurphy Isn’t Ready to Buy In

Not everyone is convinced Alabama will return to the College Football Playoff.

Brett McMurphy noted that Las Vegas currently lists Alabama’s regular-season win total at 8.5 victories and said he believes that’s a fair expectation.

Like the other analysts, McMurphy identified the running game as the Crimson Tide’s biggest weakness after last season’s struggles. He also cited uncertainty at quarterback and believes Alabama currently sits just below SEC heavyweights Texas and Georgia.

McMurphy believes Alabama’s season could ultimately be decided during a brutal stretch featuring Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennessee and LSU.

If the Crimson Tide survives that portion of the schedule with only two losses, Alabama could remain in playoff contention. However, he isn’t convinced that a 9-3 record will be enough to earn an at-large bid.

Why Alabama’s Ceiling Remains So High

Despite the questions, none of the analysts dismissed Alabama’s championship potential.

In fact, Josh Pate may have summed it up best.

Unlike previous Alabama teams that entered the season with relatively predictable expectations, this version of the Crimson Tide possesses one of the highest ceilings, and one of the lowest floors, among college football’s contenders.

If Adrian Klemm successfully rebuilds the offensive line, the quarterback position stabilizes, and Alabama rediscovers a physical rushing attack, the Crimson Tide has enough talent to compete with anyone in the country.

If those issues remain unresolved, Alabama could instead spend December watching the College Football Playoff from home.

With fall camp approaching, those questions will soon begin receiving answers, and they’ll likely determine whether Kalen DeBoer’s third season becomes his breakthrough year in Tuscaloosa or another season that leaves Alabama fans wanting more.