Kalen DeBoer Sends Clear Warning About What Alabama Must Handle Against Florida State

Alabama football is preparing for its first home game since Week 1, and Kalen DeBoer knows the Florida State Seminoles will present a much different challenge than the Crimson Tide saw in their season opener.

Speaking Wednesday night on Hey Coach, DeBoer highlighted Florida State’s physical rushing attack, talented playmakers, and the versatility of quarterback Ashton Daniels ahead of Saturday’s matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Alabama head coach made it clear that the Seminoles are capable of attacking the Crimson Tide in several different ways.

Kalen DeBoer praises Florida State’s physical offense

While much of the attention surrounding Florida State may be focused on Daniels and the Seminoles’ passing game, DeBoer emphasized that Alabama cannot afford to overlook what Florida State can do on the ground.

“An offense that’s going to want to run the football, but an offense that has some firepower in the passing game, too,” DeBoer said.

DeBoer specifically mentioned wide receiver Duce Robinson, a 6-foot-6 target who has already played significant college football snaps, as well as receiver Micahi Danzy.

But it was his assessment of Florida State’s running backs that stood out.

“And then their running back corps is very good,” DeBoer said. “I would consider them an elite group that can break tackles, physical. A couple of them have some really good speed, as well.”

That presents an important challenge for Alabama’s defense.

The Crimson Tide will have to deal with a Florida State offense that can try to establish itself physically on the ground while also creating opportunities through the passing game.

Ashton Daniels gives Florida State another dimension

DeBoer also pointed to Daniels as a major part of the challenge.

The former Auburn quarterback brings versatility to the Seminoles’ offense, which means Alabama cannot simply prepare for a traditional pocket-passing attack.

“Mix that with a quarterback, as we talk about with Daniels, a lot of versatility that we got to make sure we’re defending defensively,” DeBoer said.

That versatility could force Alabama’s defense to remain disciplined throughout the afternoon.

Florida State can use different personnel packages and formations to create different looks, something DeBoer emphasized when discussing the Seminoles’ offensive approach.

“Give you a lot of different looks, different personnel packages, different fronts, different cover,” DeBoer said. “I mean, it’s the whole gamut of what you’re going to see from them.”

For Alabama, that means communication and assignment discipline will be particularly important.

Alabama wants to get momentum early

Although DeBoer acknowledged the number of different things Florida State can throw at the Crimson Tide, he also emphasized the importance of Alabama playing its own game.

“We got to be ready. We got to go play our game, but it’s going to be a physical game,” DeBoer said. “It’s going to be one where if we can get some momentum early, that would certainly be helpful.”

That could be one of the biggest storylines to watch Saturday.

Alabama comes off a dominating 45-17 win over Kentucky, while Florida State enters the matchup after a bye week. The Seminoles will have more time to prepare for Alabama, making a fast start especially important for the Crimson Tide.

The Tide will also return to Bryant-Denny Stadium, where DeBoer is expecting the Alabama crowd to play a role.

DeBoer calls on Alabama fans for Florida State game

DeBoer closed his weekly appearance by making a direct appeal to Alabama fans ahead of Saturday’s game.

“Back at Bryant-Denny Stadium,” DeBoer said. “Know it’s going to be hot Saturday afternoon, but we really need the fans, need all of you there, being loud and bringing the juice and energy.”

The Alabama coach added that his team has had a strong week of practice and is looking forward to finishing its preparation for Florida State.

He also pointed to the leadership inside the Alabama locker room as the Crimson Tide prepares for a matchup that carries additional significance following last year’s meeting between the two programs.

“Guys like Caleb and others that are leading the charge, they certainly know what every game brings, and this one brings a little something special,” DeBoer said.

Now Alabama will have to turn that preparation into execution.

Florida State presents a physical rushing attack, multiple offensive looks and a versatile quarterback in Daniels. Alabama’s ability to handle those different challenges — while finding a way to create momentum early — will be a major storyline when the Seminoles arrive at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday afternoon.