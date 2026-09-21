Alabama Gets Good News on Two Injured Playmakers Ahead of South Carolina

Alabama took care of business in Week 3 with a 50-36 win over the Florida State Seminoles. The win did come with a price, with two key playmakers going down with injuries late in the fourth quarter. On Monday, Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer provided an update on not only those two, but other talented players who have missed time this season.

DeBoer: Dear and Rogers Progressing Toward a Return

Speaking to open South Carolina game week, head coach Kalen DeBoer said sophomore running back AK Dear and wide receiver Noah Rogers are both trending toward their season debuts.

“AK Dear and Noah Rogers will be available,” DeBoer said. He added that both players have been “progressing well in practice” and are building comfort with the reps needed to play at a high level.

DeBoer said the return timeline depends on how each player feels physically and how many practice reps they can log before game action. “I have no doubt that these guys can come in and help us,” he said, but stressed they need to be ready to “fly around and do their thing” once they’re back on the field. He said he’s seen both players grow more confident as their recoveries have progressed over the past several weeks.

Rogers’ Road Back From a Knee Injury

Rogers went down with a knee injury during Alabama’s A-Day scrimmage and was originally expected to miss a large chunk of the 2026 season. The receiver transferred to Alabama from NC State, where he played in every game last season and finished as the Wolfpack’s third-leading receiver with 441 yards and two touchdowns on 33 catches. Rogers made the trip to Kentucky earlier this season but didn’t see the field.

Dear Working Back From an Ankle Injury

Dear suffered an ankle injury in Alabama’s second preseason scrimmage. As a freshman last season, he appeared in five games, rushing for 140 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries while adding three catches for 18 yards. Most of that production came late in games, but Dear is pushing for a bigger role in 2026. He had initially been listed as questionable for Week 2.

Running Backs EJ Crowell and Daniel Hill Trending Toward a Return

Alabama also expects both running backs who exited the Florida State win to be back in the mix.

“EJ Crowell, we anticipate him to be good to go by the weekend and stuff, and Daniel Hill, I would expect right now that he’d be good to go here this week,” DeBoer said.

Hill leads Alabama in rushing with 210 yards and three touchdowns on 38 carries (5.53 yards per carry). The junior had 59 yards on 11 attempts against Florida State before going to the sideline medical tent late in the fourth quarter and not returning.

Crowell, a true freshman and former five-star recruit, has been Alabama’s most efficient back, averaging a team-high 6.18 yards per carry on 105 yards and three touchdowns on just 17 attempts. He visited the medical tent late in the FSU game, emerged without his helmet, and stayed loose on the sideline, but did not return to the game.

Linebacker Cayden Jones Out for the Season

Not every update was positive. Linebacker Cayden Jones, who missed Alabama’s first three games and appeared on the availability report before Kentucky, will not play again in 2026.

“Cayden will not be with us the rest of the season with an injury,” DeBoer confirmed.

Looking Ahead to South Carolina

Alabama hosts South Carolina in Week 4, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. This will be the third straight season that the Crimson Tide will take on the Gamecocks. Alabama has dramatically won the previous two matchups.