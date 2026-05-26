Kalen DeBoer Sends Clear Message on Ideal College Football Playoff Format

As the debate surrounding the future of the College Football Playoff continues to intensify, Kalen DeBoer made it clear that his focus at Alabama remains simple, regardless of how many teams ultimately make the field.

Whether the playoff settles at 12 teams, expands to 16, or eventually grows to 24, the Crimson Tide head coach believes the best solution is avoiding the committee conversation altogether.

Speaking on the ongoing discussion about playoff expansion, DeBoer acknowledged there are valid arguments for several different formats.

“I mean, I’ve heard the arguments from obviously 12. I know 12, 16, and 24 seem to be the most popular, right? So, I mean, I can make an argument for all of them. I know for me, it’s really not about a number. It’s about just trying to win every football game, so you don’t have to put it in a committee’s hands, and that’s our goal as a program at Alabama.”

Kalen DeBoer Keeps Alabama’s Focus on Winning

While many coaches across college football have taken hard stances on playoff expansion, DeBoer approached the topic from a different angle. Rather than lobbying for a specific number of teams, he emphasized the importance of controlling Alabama’s own destiny.

That mindset aligns with the standard expected at Alabama. For decades, the Crimson Tide has expected to compete for championships by winning consistently enough to leave little doubt about postseason inclusion.

DeBoer’s comments also reflect the reality of modern college football. With conference realignment reshaping schedules and the expanded playoff already changing the postseason landscape, coaches across the country are preparing for a system that could continue evolving in the coming years.

The current 12-team playoff format is just two seasons old, but discussions about future expansion have continued among conference commissioners and college football leaders.

College Football Playoff Expansion Debate Continues

The future structure of the College Football Playoff remains one of the biggest topics in the sport.

Supporters of expansion argue that a larger field would create more access for deserving teams while increasing fan interest nationally. Others believe expanding too far could diminish the importance of the regular season.

DeBoer’s response showed an understanding of both sides without fully committing to one specific model.

For Alabama, though, the message was straightforward: win games, remove the doubt, and let the rest sort itself out later.