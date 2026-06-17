Kalen DeBoer Drops Honesty on Alabama’s Ability to Pay Players

The era of NIL forced Alabama Crimson Tide legend Nick Saban into retirement. Third-year Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer now navigates through the pay-for-play world Saban left behind. Except fans and analysts across the nation have called out DeBoer and the Tide’s spending efforts when it comes to building a championship roster.

Saban built top 10 recruiting classes in Tuscaloosa before “name image likeness” became intertwined together. Alabama delivered back-to-back No. 4 rankings for the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes under DeBoer. But Alabama’s No. 69 ranking for 2027 draws concerns and criticism.

DeBoer addressed concerned fans during the week of June 15. He dropped honesty if Alabama opens the school wallet wide enough to construct a future title winning team.

Kalen DeBoer on Paying Players for Alabama

DeBoer sat down with WVUA-TV to share his honest take on Bama’s efforts in compensating talent.

“I think we’re very competitive,” DeBoer began without hesitation. “I think what our staff brings, what this program has and what we have for our players — the amount of investment that we put into each scholarship guy that’s on this football team — I just don’t know what another program that could get what we could give our guys.”

Alabama started with $2.7 million in NIL money from 2022, which Saban presented before the U.S Senate Commerce Committee back on June 3. That number rose to $24 million for the 2026 season, with DeBoer now leading the charge.

Is Kalen DeBoer Complacent About 2026 Amount?

Rosters across college football are now shooting for $40-$50 million. Texas Tech is a prime example of executing aggressive roster spending tactics, spending a reported $28 million before the 2025 College Football Playoffs. The Red Raiders now can flash wads of money to coax five-star or four-star recruits to sign with the program.

Many fans will look at Alabama’s amount and believe it’s too low of a dollar figure. Especially compared to Texas Tech or even Miami (the Hurricanes rake in a reported $44.9 million). Its money spending tactics helped play into both making an appearance in the 12-team postseason, with Miami nearly winning the national title.

DeBoer is confident about Alabama’s money. But added another honest nugget.

“We got to continue to grow,” he said. “There is no question. We got to continue to adjust to the times.”

How Alabama can Reach NIL, Roster Building Goal

DeBoer continued with believing Alabama and he must continue to become assertive in this era of roster money spending.

“We got to continue to push the envelope,” DeBoer said.

He then made this call to fans and willing donors around Tuscaloosa.

“We need the support of anyone that wants to be a part of it,” DeBoer said. “I think more and more people do understand that you can have an awesome staff, but you got to have the NIL support to be able to get the players because they’re the ones that make the plays on Saturdays.”

Alabama meanwhile must find a way to close out the 2027 recruiting cycle in stellar fashion. The pool of available five-star talents are dwindling. The Tide ranks last among SEC teams for the ’27 class. Quarterback Elijah Haven is DeBoer and Alabama’s lone five-star pledge for the upcoming recruiting class.