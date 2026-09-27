Kalen DeBoer Reveals What Alabama QB Keelon Russell Is Doing Differently

Alabama football is 4-0, and head coach Kalen DeBoer believes starting quarterback Keelon Russell is beginning to look increasingly comfortable running the Crimson Tide offense.

No. 8 Alabama continued its unbeaten start to the 2026 season on Saturday night, defeating South Carolina 49-18 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

While Alabama’s offense produced another impressive performance, DeBoer pointed specifically to the continued development of Russell as one of the biggest reasons for optimism moving forward.

Russell has now had four games to settle into his first season as Alabama’s starting quarterback, and DeBoer believes the freshman is learning how to make plays without trying to do too much.

Kalen DeBoer Praises Keelon Russell’s Development

One of the biggest areas of growth DeBoer has seen from Russell is his ability to understand when to make a play and when to simply live for the next down.

“Every game is its own game, but I feel like the last few, he’s learned a lot from the first game,” DeBoer said after the win.

That includes knowing when to protect himself, keeping his eyes downfield when a play breaks down, and understanding when it is better to throw the football away or take what the defense gives him.

DeBoer also believes Russell is becoming more comfortable trusting the players around him.

“He’s got the guys around him that can go make plays, and so, just trusting them, trusting himself,” DeBoer said.

That trust was evident against South Carolina as Russell continued to connect with Alabama’s playmakers down the field.

DeBoer believes the next step is improving the timing and accuracy of those throws.

“What you’re seeing now is you’re seeing he knows the offense, and then you’re seeing him feel comfortable,” DeBoer said.

The Alabama coach specifically pointed to Russell throwing more in rhythm and putting the ball in positions where his receivers can catch it on the move and create additional yardage.

That development could be especially important as Alabama moves deeper into SEC play.

Alabama’s Offense Is Becoming More Complete

Russell’s development has also coincided with an Alabama offense that is finding more balance.

DeBoer praised the Crimson Tide’s ability to combine the running game with play-action passing against South Carolina, particularly with Alabama’s tight ends becoming increasingly involved down the field.

“When we can get the run game going, the tight ends are gonna open up in the play-action game,” DeBoer said.

That combination created opportunities for Alabama’s passing game while also allowing the Crimson Tide to attack South Carolina vertically.

DeBoer also credited Alabama’s offensive line, tight ends and running backs for protecting Russell against South Carolina defensive star Dylan Stewart.

With Russell getting more time in the pocket, Alabama was able to take advantage of opportunities downfield.

DeBoer Sees Alabama Continuing to Improve

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from DeBoer’s postgame comments was his belief that Alabama is beginning to apply lessons learned during the first three games of the season.

The Crimson Tide started quickly on both sides of the ball against South Carolina, created turnovers and converted those takeaways into 14 points.

DeBoer said the team has continued to build confidence and familiarity with itself each week.

“I think taking what we’ve learned from the last three games and applying it tonight, and really trying to be dialed in early,” DeBoer said.

Alabama will now move forward at 4-0 with an offense that continues to develop around Russell.

For DeBoer, the goal is not necessarily for his young quarterback to make more spectacular plays. It is for Russell to consistently make the right decision, trust his teammates, and allow Alabama’s playmakers to do the rest.

If Saturday’s performance is any indication, that process is moving in the right direction.