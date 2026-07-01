Alabama Offers Fast-Rising 2028 RB as Kalen DeBoer Makes Early Statement

Even though Alabama’s attention remains focused on building its 2027 recruiting class, head coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff are already laying the foundation for the future.

One of the latest examples came when the Crimson Tide extended an offer to rising 2028 running back Caiden Bellard following an impressive unofficial visit and workout in Tuscaloosa.

The Louisiana standout left campus with one of the biggest offers of his young recruiting career—and according to Bellard, it was a moment he’ll never forget.

Alabama Offer Becomes Dream Come True for Bellard

Bellard visited Alabama on June 17 for an unofficial summer trip, where he had the opportunity to work out in front of the coaching staff. After evaluating the talented running back, DeBoer personally delivered the news that Bellard had earned a scholarship offer.

Speaking with BamaOnLine’s Blake Byler, Bellard described receiving the Alabama offer as a lifelong dream.

“It was a dream come true to get the Bama offer. Growing up it was always great things you heard when the Alabama football team was mentioned. So now to have that offer is such an amazing blessing that God has blessed me with.”

Bellard also revealed that DeBoer praised more than just his athletic ability during the workout.

According to the talented back, Alabama’s head coach told him he had proven why he’s considered one of the nation’s top running backs in the 2028 class, not only because of his playmaking skills but because of the leadership he displayed throughout the camp by being first in line during drills and showing a coachable attitude.

That message clearly resonated with Bellard and highlighted the traits Alabama continues to prioritize under DeBoer’s leadership.

Alabama Building Relationship Early

The visit also marked Bellard’s first opportunity to meet DeBoer in person, and it didn’t take long for the two to establish a connection.

“I think he’s a really good coach,” Bellard said. “The way we connected quick with each other shows a lot.”

Bellard also spent significant time with running backs coach Robert Gillespie, who will likely play a major role in his recruitment moving forward.

Developing those relationships has become a cornerstone of Alabama’s recruiting strategy, particularly with underclassmen who still have several years before making a college decision.

One of the Nation’s Fastest-Rising Running Backs

Bellard has quickly emerged as one of the premier prospects in the 2028 recruiting cycle.

The Lafayette, Louisiana, native is coming off an outstanding sophomore season at Lafayette Christian Academy, rushing for 1,532 yards and 21 touchdowns on 238 carries in just 12 games.

His production has attracted attention from many of college football’s biggest programs.

Since the spring, Bellard has collected offers from programs including the Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes, USC Trojans, Penn State Nittany Lions, Florida Gators, South Carolina Gamecocks, and several others.

With nearly every major program in the country entering the race, Alabama’s early offer could prove valuable as the recruiting process unfolds.

Crimson Tide Already Positioned for Future Visits

Although Bellard is still years away from signing with a college program, Alabama has already secured another opportunity to strengthen its position.

The talented running back told BamaOnLine that he plans to return to Tuscaloosa for a game this fall, though he has not yet selected which matchup he’ll attend.

Perhaps most importantly for Alabama fans, Bellard made it clear the Crimson Tide has already made a lasting impression.

“Alabama definitely is a top school anybody would want to play for,” Bellard said. “As long as me and the staff continue building this relationship, Alabama can definitely make their way up my list.”

For DeBoer and Alabama’s coaching staff, that’s exactly the type of momentum they hope to create with elite underclassmen. While Bellard’s recruitment is still in its early stages, earning an offer and establishing a strong relationship this soon allows the Crimson Tide to remain firmly in the mix for one of the nation’s most promising young running backs.