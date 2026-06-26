Kalen DeBoer Reveals What Could Unlock Alabama’s Offense in 2026 QB Battle

The battle to become Alabama’s starting quarterback remains one of the biggest storylines heading into the 2026 season, but head coach Kalen DeBoer believes whoever wins the job could give the Crimson Tide offense something it hasn’t had during his first two years in Tuscaloosa.

Speaking Thursday morning during an appearance on Tide 100.9, DeBoer discussed the competition between redshirt junior Austin Mack and sophomore Keelon Russell while explaining why both quarterbacks possess traits that could expand Alabama’s passing game.

While fans continue to debate which quarterback has the edge, DeBoer’s comments offered insight into exactly what he’s looking for before naming a starter.

DeBoer Says Alabama’s Quarterback Room Looks Different

One of the first things DeBoer pointed out was immediately noticeable when watching Alabama’s quarterbacks together.

Unlike his previous starters, this group is loaded with size.

“Keelon’s our shortest quarterback, and he’s at least 6-3,” DeBoer said. “Which is crazy when you walk on the field and see 6-3, 6-5, 6-6, 6-6.”

Mack is listed at 6-foot-6, while scholarship quarterbacks John Gazzaniga (6-foot-7), Tayden Evan-Kaawa (6-foot-5), and Jett Thomalla (6-foot-4) round out one of the tallest quarterback rooms in the country.

Still, DeBoer made it clear height isn’t something he specifically targets.

“That’s not a type we have to have,” DeBoer said. “It’s just kind of worked out that way.”

His previous Alabama starters weren’t nearly as tall.

Jalen Milroe measured just under 6-foot-2 at the NFL Combine, while Ty Simpson checked in just over 6-foot-1 before becoming a first-round NFL Draft selection earlier this year.

Arm Talent Could Open Alabama’s Playbook

While size grabbed attention, DeBoer believes it’s the natural arm talent of Mack and Russell that could ultimately change Alabama’s offense.

According to the Crimson Tide coach, both quarterbacks generate impressive velocity without needing exaggerated throwing mechanics.

“These guys really have a combination of being able to get the ball out quick with their motions and the strength of their arm,” DeBoer said.

That ability could make life much easier for offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

DeBoer specifically pointed to throws outside the numbers and quick RPO concepts, areas where elite arm strength allows quarterbacks to attack defenses before they can react.

“They can rip the ball out there from a hash to a sideline,” DeBoer said. “Then they got the ability to get the ball down the field.”

He added that both quarterbacks are also accurate passers, a combination that could allow Alabama to become more aggressive through the air.

Mack vs. Russell Remains Too Close to Call

Although outside speculation continues to grow, DeBoer indicated the competition remains exactly where it should be.

He revealed that this marks roughly the tenth legitimate quarterback battle of his coaching career and explained that every competition unfolds differently.

Instead of focusing solely on completion percentage or practice statistics, Alabama evaluates far more than raw numbers.

According to DeBoer, the winning quarterback must consistently move the offense, demonstrate command of the huddle, earn the trust of teammates, and avoid costly mistakes.

“The guy’s got to move the ball down the field, have presence about him… and not make the mistakes that can lose you the game,” DeBoer said.

DeBoer also praised the leadership displayed by both Mack and Russell throughout the offseason.

Rather than competing against each other in unhealthy ways, he said both quarterbacks continue encouraging one another while leading the team together.

That culture has made what is ultimately coming even more difficult.

“The hardest piece is going to be… knowing that one of these guys isn’t going to be the guy,” DeBoer admitted.

Still, he believes Alabama is in an enviable position because both quarterbacks have earned the coaching staff’s confidence.

Why Alabama Fans Should Watch Fall Camp Closely

Although no timetable has been announced for naming a starter, DeBoer’s comments reinforced that Alabama’s quarterback competition remains very much alive entering fall camp.

Mack brings experience after spending two seasons in DeBoer’s system, dating back to Washington, while Russell arrived in Tuscaloosa as one of the nation’s highest-rated quarterback prospects and impressed throughout spring practice.

For now, Alabama’s coaching staff appears content allowing the process to play out naturally.

If DeBoer’s evaluation proves correct, the Crimson Tide’s next starting quarterback won’t simply replace Ty Simpson; they could help unlock an offense capable of attacking defenses in ways Alabama fans haven’t yet seen under DeBoer.