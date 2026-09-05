Keelon Russell Embraces Alabama Quarterback Role After First Career Start

Keelon Russell officially took the next step in his Alabama football career Saturday, making his first career start for the Crimson Tide.

The highly touted quarterback entered the 2026 season with significant expectations after winning Alabama’s starting quarterback job during the offseason, and his first start provided another important opportunity to grow as the Crimson Tide begins a new chapter on offense.

Following the game, Russell spoke about what it means to be Alabama’s starting quarterback, the responsibility he carries as a playmaker, and the areas of the offense he believes need to improve.

Keelon Russell Embraces Alabama Quarterback Responsibility

Few positions in college football carry the history and expectations of Alabama’s starting quarterback.

Russell understands that responsibility.

While he acknowledged the long list of quarterbacks who have played the position at Alabama, he said he uses that history as motivation rather than allowing it to become a burden.

“It’s a blessing, especially for the Crimson Tide like you said. I mean, you see all the past quarterbacks that have been here. I’m not gonna name any, because it’s a lot. But it’s inspirational.”

Russell also pointed to the opportunity to learn from Alabama’s past quarterbacks while continuing to develop his own game.

“We watch film on the guys and try to critique ourselves on getting better,” Russell said. “And playing in this atmosphere gets me better. Playing with these guys gets me better.”

The sophomore quarterback also echoed offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb’s belief that Alabama provides an ideal environment for players who ultimately want to reach the NFL.

“And Grubb said it, if you wanna go in the NFL, this is the program you wanna play for.”

That mindset could be important as Russell takes on an increasingly prominent role within Alabama’s offense.

Russell Wants to Be a Playmaker With His Legs

One of the biggest elements Russell brings to Alabama’s offense is his ability to make plays outside of the pocket.

The quarterback made it clear that he does not intend to shy away from using his legs when opportunities present themselves.

“I’m just here to be a playmaker. If I gotta use my legs, if I gotta use my arms, I’m here to do whatever.”

That versatility could give Alabama another dimension offensively throughout the season.

Russell understands that being the quarterback means the offense will often look to him when a play breaks down. Rather than forcing something into coverage, he believes his athleticism gives him another option.

“When stuff goes bad, like coach said today, you’re a playmaker, dude,” Russell said. “The whole offense is counting on you to make a play.”

Russell added that his ability to run is something he believes should be used when the situation calls for it.

“So, when the pocket breaks down, of course I’m using my legs. I told you, God blessed me with some attribute that I can use my legs and why not use it?”

That dual-threat ability could become a major component of Alabama’s offensive identity as Russell becomes more comfortable running the Crimson Tide’s offense.

Keelon Russell Takes Accountability for Communication

Perhaps the most telling part of Russell’s comments came when he was asked about Alabama’s offensive communication.

Rather than pointing fingers elsewhere, Russell immediately put the responsibility on himself.

As the quarterback and leader of the offense, Russell recognizes that communication starts with him.

“First of all, I’m gonna blame everything that operationally-wise, on me, you know what I’m saying, just because I’m the leader of the offense.”

Russell acknowledged that there were things he missed during his first start and said those mistakes are areas he intends to address in practice.

“Communication comes from me. I start the play off, I make the plays, checks, regardless of everything,” Russell said. “And there’s a lot of stuff that I missed out there.”

That level of accountability is something Alabama will need from its starting quarterback as the season progresses.

Russell isn’t expecting perfection after his first start. Instead, he is focused on identifying mistakes, correcting them, and continuing to improve.

“And I’m just planning on getting better at those type of things.”

Alabama Will Need Russell to Continue Developing

Russell’s first career start was only the beginning.

The Crimson Tide will need its young quarterback to continue improving as the competition becomes more difficult, particularly when Alabama enters SEC play later this season.

For Russell, the focus appears to be straightforward: embrace the responsibility that comes with being Alabama’s quarterback, use his athleticism to make plays, and take ownership when things don’t go according to plan.

He knows there is plenty to clean up.

But he also knows there is plenty of room to grow.

“We’re gonna hit practice hard, you know what I’m saying, our next practice, and we’re gonna fix everything that we was doing wrong. And just hopefully to get better next week.”

For a quarterback making his first career start, that mentality could be just as important as anything Russell does on the field.

As Alabama’s season continues, Russell’s development will be one of the most important storylines to follow.