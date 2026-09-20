Keelon Russell Reveals What’s Holding Alabama’s Offense Back After Florida State Win

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell knows the Crimson Tide offense has another level it can reach.

Following Alabama’s win over Florida State on Saturday, Russell was asked what the offense needs to do to start games faster. His answer was simple: execution.

The Crimson Tide offense has shown flashes of what it can become through the first few weeks of the season, but Russell believes mental mistakes are preventing Alabama from consistently playing at its best.

“We just gotta come out and just play our ball,” Russell said. “We got too many mental mistakes right now, but we’re gonna fix it.”

That could be an important development for Alabama moving forward.

Keelon Russell Points to What Alabama Can Be

Russell pointed to Alabama’s two-minute situations against Florida State as an example of what the offense can accomplish when everything clicks.

The Crimson Tide scored twice in just four plays during those situations, with Russell giving credit to offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb for putting the offense in position to make plays.

“And that’s the easy stuff,” Russell said. “… just giving us opportunities to just go out there and just play ball.”

The quarterback also acknowledged that Florida State had two weeks to prepare for Alabama, making it difficult to know exactly what the Seminoles would show until the game actually started.

Once Alabama adjusted, however, Russell felt the offense found its rhythm.

“Once we got everything situated, we was on and popping,” Russell said.

For Alabama, the next step may be turning those explosive stretches into something the offense produces from the opening whistle.

Russell clearly believes the Crimson Tide offense is capable of it. Now, Alabama has to eliminate the mistakes that are keeping it from happening consistently.