Alabama QB Keelon Russell Needs to Exploit This Matchup Against Florida State

Through the first two weeks of the 2026 season, Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell has shown plenty of the playmaking ability that made him the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback.

He has also shown some of the inconsistency that comes with being a young quarterback making his first career starts.

That’s what makes Saturday’s matchup with Florida State so intriguing.

The Crimson Tide has a chance to put Russell in a favorable situation against a Seminoles secondary that has struggled mightily through the first two games of the season.

Florida State is currently allowing 351.0 passing yards per game, a number that ranks near the bottom of the country. The Seminoles are giving up 452 total yards per game through two contests.

For Alabama, this is a matchup that needs to be attacked.

Florida State’s secondary has been vulnerable

There isn’t much reason to believe Alabama should enter Saturday’s game to simply manage the passing game.

Florida State has allowed opposing offenses to move the football through the air at an alarming rate during the opening two weeks.

That doesn’t automatically mean Russell is going to throw for 400 yards, but it does create an opportunity for Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and the Crimson Tide’s passing attack.

Russell has thrown for 444 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions through Alabama’s first two games. He completed 18 of 30 passes for 256 yards in the season-opening win over East Carolina before completing 16 of 23 for 188 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions against Kentucky.

The numbers aren’t perfect, but there have been plenty of positive signs.

Against ECU, Russell accounted for 342 total yards, including 256 through the air and 86 on the ground.

The next step is putting together a complete passing performance.

Florida State could provide the opportunity to do exactly that.

Ja’Bril Rawls is the name to know

Alabama shouldn’t overlook Florida State’s talent in the secondary.

Ja’Bril Rawls is one player Russell and the Crimson Tide’s receivers will need to know where he is on Saturday.

Rawls returned to Florida State for the 2026 season after starting seven games in 2025 and recording 40 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, and two pass breakups before his season ended with an injury. He was also named to the 2026 Bednarik Award Watch List.

Rawls has already been an important piece for the Seminoles this season, recording 14 tackles and a pass breakup through two games.

So while the overall numbers suggest Alabama should have opportunities through the air, this isn’t a matchup where Russell can simply assume every throw will be there.

He still has to make the right reads and deliver the football.

This could be the game Russell takes a step forward

Perhaps the biggest storyline heading into Saturday is what this game could mean for Russell’s development.

The sophomore quarterback has now played two games as Alabama’s starter. He’s experienced a strong debut, an up-and-down SEC performance and, most importantly, plenty of meaningful snaps.

Now he gets a Florida State defense that has struggled to stop the pass.

That’s a potentially important combination.

Alabama doesn’t need Russell to force the issue simply because the matchup looks favorable. The Crimson Tide needs to stay patient, take what Florida State gives it, and capitalize when the Seminoles leave opportunities down the field.

If the secondary continues to give Alabama’s receivers opportunities, Russell has the arm talent and playmaking ability to take advantage.

And after throwing two interceptions against Kentucky, taking care of the football will be just as important as piling up passing yards.

Alabama needs to attack this matchup

This isn’t necessarily a best-on-best matchup between Russell and Florida State’s secondary.

It’s more about whether Alabama recognizes where the advantage is and takes advantage of it.

The Crimson Tide has not needed Russell to carry the passing game through the first two weeks. Alabama has been able to win games in different ways, including a strong rushing attack and a defense that has made life difficult for opposing offenses.

But Saturday presents an opportunity.

If Alabama can establish enough of a rushing threat to keep Florida State from sitting back in coverage, Russell could have opportunities to make explosive plays.

And if he can turn those opportunities into completions while avoiding the costly mistakes that plagued him against Kentucky, this could be the game where Alabama’s passing attack finally starts to look like the unit many expected it to be entering the season.

For Russell, it’s another important step.

For Alabama, it’s a matchup the Crimson Tide should be looking to exploit.