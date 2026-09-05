College Football World Reacts to Alabama Star Keelon Russell’s First Start vs. East Carolina

Keelon Russell did not need long to show college football why Alabama handed its offense to the sophomore quarterback.

Making the first start of his career against East Carolina on September 5, Russell flashed the arm talent and mobility that helped him beat out Austin Mack for the Crimson Tide’s QB1 job. The performance quickly generated attention from analysts and draft-focused accounts watching Alabama’s new quarterback.

Russell posted 178 passing yards on 11-of-18 throws in the first half vs. East Carolina, while adding eight rushes for 58 yards and a touchdown. He was the team’s leading rusher in the first half.

“He’s a playmaker,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer told ABC during a halftime interview. “Theres a lot of little things he can clean up.

And the reaction was increasingly enthusiastic.

Keelon Russell’s Arm Talent Gets College Football’s Attention

Several observers zeroed in on throws that showed why Russell arrived at Alabama with such a lofty recruiting profile.

Coach Dan Casey highlighted a “Hitch & Go Hole Shot from Keelon Russell” after Russell drove a pass downfield against East Carolina.

NFL Draft Files spotlighted multiple Russell throws, including his connection with Ryan Coleman-Williams and another tight-window completion.

SleeperCFB offered perhaps the most concise assessment of the afternoon: “Keelon Russell is special.”

The praise was not limited to highlight accounts.

On3’s Ari Wasserman noted that Alabama appeared committed to establishing its running game but said Russell was demonstrating why he won the quarterback competition, pointing specifically to his explosiveness, elusiveness and arm talent. Wasserman also noted that Russell appeared to hold onto the ball too long on some early snaps before becoming more comfortable.

That evaluation matched what was unfolding on the field. Russell was generating chunk plays through the air while also escaping pressure and turning broken plays into positive yardage.

Russell’s Mobility Adds Another Element for Alabama

Russell’s legs drew nearly as much attention as his passing.

Bussin’ With The Boys declared that “Keelon Russell has LEGS” after one of the quarterback’s runs, while another clip circulating during the first half showed Russell escaping pressure and picking up significant yardage.

That dimension could prove especially important for Alabama.

Russell was already Alabama’s leading rusher through much of the first half, including a 23-yard run. His ability to create outside the structure of the offense gives DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb another way to punish defenses when protection breaks down or receivers are covered.

Russell had shown only a small sample of that ability as a freshman. He appeared in two games in 2025, completing 11 of 15 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns before winning the starting job ahead of the 2026 opener.

Stewart Mandel: Russell ‘Looks Like the Real Deal’

The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel was among those impressed by Russell’s start, writing that the Alabama quarterback “looks like the real deal.”

Mandel also suggested Russell’s passing numbers could have been even better, pointing to multiple drops by Coleman-Williams.

That context matters. Russell’s performance was not simply the product of Alabama overwhelming an overmatched opponent on the ground. He was creating explosive opportunities himself.

The first start is hardly enough to establish what Russell will become once Alabama reaches the heart of SEC play. East Carolina cannot replicate the speed and complexity Russell will see against the strongest defenses on Alabama’s schedule.

But Saturday offered the first meaningful evidence supporting DeBoer’s decision.

Russell entered the season with only 15 collegiate pass attempts and had to beat out Mack, a veteran quarterback who previously played for DeBoer at Washington.

Against East Carolina, Russell quickly began turning the quarterback competition from a preseason debate into something Alabama fans could see for themselves.