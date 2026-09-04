Alabama WR Ryan Coleman-Williams Sends Strong Message on Keelon Russell Ahead of Week 1

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams has seen Keelon Russell’s journey from highly touted recruit to the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback up close.

Now, with Russell preparing for his first career start, Coleman-Williams believes the sophomore quarterback is ready for the moment.

Speaking Wednesday night on Hey Coach, Coleman-Williams expressed his excitement about Russell taking over the starting job after a competitive offseason battle with Austin Mack.

“I love my quarterback,” Coleman-Williams said. “First off, I’m gonna start there. Just extremely thankful that we had the competition throughout this offseason because I feel like it brought the best out of both of the guys. Super proud of Austin. Super proud of Keelon. But at the end of the day, Keelon ended up winning the job, and I’m super excited for him.”

Russell was officially named Alabama’s starting quarterback last week, winning a competition that lasted the majority of fall camp.

For Coleman-Williams, however, the excitement goes beyond simply seeing Russell win the job.

The Alabama receiver remembers hosting Russell during his recruiting visits and encouraging him to make the most of every opportunity that came his way.

“Just thinking about whenever he was on his recruiting visits and hosting him and just telling him like, ‘When you have an opportunity, maximize it.’ And he was like, ‘I got you,’” Coleman-Williams said.

Now, Russell has his opportunity.

And Coleman-Williams believes he has made the most of the preparation leading into Alabama’s season opener.

“It’s just crazy how fast time flies,” Coleman-Williams said. “And now, in this moment, getting ready for Week 1 together, he’s had a great week of prep.”

Russell and the Crimson Tide will officially begin the 2026 season this weekend, giving the young quarterback his first chance to showcase what he can do as Alabama’s starter.

Based on Coleman-Williams’ confidence, the Crimson Tide’s receivers appear to be ready to see what Russell can bring to the offense.

“Super excited for what he’ll be able to showcase this weekend,” Coleman-Williams said. “And obviously, I know he’s prepared for the moment.”

Alabama’s Offense Ready for Keelon Russell Era

The pressure will be high on Russell in Week 1, but having the confidence of teammates such as Coleman-Williams should only help the young quarterback settle into his new role.

After winning the offseason competition, Russell now gets the opportunity he has been preparing for since arriving in Tuscaloosa.

And, as Coleman-Williams reminded him during his recruiting process, the message remains simple: maximize the opportunity.

For Russell, that opportunity begins in Week 1.