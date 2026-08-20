Alabama QB Decision Reportedly Coming Early Next Week

Alabama football appears to be on the verge of finally ending its quarterback competition.

On3’s Chris Low reported Thursday that the Crimson Tide is expected to name Keelon Russell its starting quarterback early next week, according to his latest update.

Would expect Kalen DeBoer to name Keelon Russell the starter by early next week. He’s been excellent this preseason and gives Alabama more playmaking ability at the QB position. Throws a really nice ball. https://t.co/OToDxOvRgK — Chris Low (@Clowfb) August 20, 2026

The news would bring an end to a battle that has dominated much of Alabama’s fall camp, with Russell competing against veteran quarterback Austin Mack for the starting job.

Keelon Russell Reportedly Winning Alabama QB Battle

The report comes shortly after Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb indicated that the Crimson Tide was getting close to making its decision.

“We’re close” was Grubb’s assessment earlier this week, noting that Alabama wanted to gather as much information as possible before naming its starter.

Russell has seemingly strengthened his case throughout camp. During Alabama’s first fall scrimmage, he was viewed by observers as the standout quarterback, while both he and Mack reportedly improved as the scrimmage progressed.

If Low’s report holds, Russell will take over as Alabama’s starting quarterback entering his second season with the Crimson Tide.

The former five-star recruit was one of the most highly regarded players in Alabama’s 2025 recruiting class and brings a combination of arm talent and mobility that could give Ryan Grubb’s offense another dimension.

For Mack, the decision would end his push to win the starting job after spending multiple seasons in the Alabama program.

For Russell, however, it would represent the beginning of a highly anticipated era at quarterback in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama is now just days away from officially making the decision.