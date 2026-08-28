Alabama May Have Found Its Secret Weapon in the Most Unlikely Place

Alabama may have found one of its most intriguing weapons for the 2026 season in a place few would have expected.

Sophomore kicker Lorcan Quinn arrived in Tuscaloosa after a remarkable first season of American football at Marshall, and Alabama special teams coordinator Jay Nunez believes the Crimson Tide landed a player with rare physical ability and an even rarer mentality.

Quinn’s path to Alabama is anything but ordinary.

The 25-year-old Donaghmore, Ireland, native had never played American football until last year. Before that, Quinn was playing Gaelic football in Ireland while working jobs that included laying fiber-optic cables and pouring concrete.

His introduction to American football came almost by accident.

Two years ago, Quinn entered a kicking competition in Ireland simply for the chance to win tickets to an NFL game. He finished second in the competition the first time he attempted a field goal.

Instructor Tadhg Leader saw something different, though.

After watching Quinn make multiple field goals from beyond 55 yards, Leader encouraged him to seriously pursue a career in American football.

The rest has happened remarkably quickly.

Lorcan Quinn Was a Record-Setting Kicker at Marshall

Quinn followed Leader’s advice and began training specifically for American football before eventually making the trip to the United States.

Marshall eventually gave him an opportunity, bringing him onto its 2025 roster.

It was Quinn’s first real experience playing American football.

The results were eye-opening.

Quinn went 21-of-26 on field goals during his freshman season, becoming the first Marshall player to make at least 20 field goals in a single season.

He also went 4-of-6 from beyond 50 yards, broke Marshall’s career record for 50-yard field goals in a season, and connected on a 55-yard attempt, the second-longest field goal in program history.

Quinn finished the season as a First Team All-Sun Belt selection and ranked third in the conference with 101 points.

But his leg strength wasn’t limited to field goals.

Quinn recorded 61 touchbacks and averaged 64.8 yards per kickoff, which ranked third nationally among FBS kickers.

Those numbers quickly made him an attractive option in the transfer portal.

And Alabama was paying attention.

Jay Nunez Had Quinn at the Top of His List

The Crimson Tide entered the offseason knowing it wanted to add another high-level kicker, particularly someone capable of consistently threatening from beyond 50 yards.

Nunez had already done his homework.

When Quinn entered the transfer portal, Nunez knew exactly who he was.

In fact, Quinn was at the top of the Alabama special teams coach’s list.

“We saw the growth he had during the season for a young player,” Nunez told Yea Alabama. “He was just really talented with extreme ball strength. He’s a 90-percent touchback guy and a natural ball striker. He’s a guy who doesn’t have a lot of bad habits. He’s like a veteran guy that you can help along the way, but with a mature mentality. We were really lucky to get him.”

That last part may be what makes Quinn particularly intriguing.

Alabama didn’t just see a player with a powerful leg.

The Crimson Tide saw a kicker who already possessed many of the qualities coaches typically hope to develop over several seasons.

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Alabama’s New Kicker Has an Unusual Superpower

There is another part of Quinn’s game that has caught Nunez’s attention.

It’s his demeanor.

Quinn’s trainer previously described him as stoic, and Nunez has seen that same personality since Quinn arrived in Tuscaloosa.

For a kicker, that could be an enormous advantage.

Field goals rarely happen in ideal circumstances.

There can be bad snaps. There can be holds that aren’t perfect. There can be false starts, weather, pressure, and the weight of knowing that one kick could decide a game.

Nunez believes Quinn’s ability to remain completely composed could be one of his greatest strengths.

“He’s been a steady hitter,” Nunez said. “Bad things can happen—bad snaps, false starts, etc. He’s just cool, calm and collected. I’ve seen him smile twice in probably eight months. I’ve never seen him get mad or flustered. It’s kind of like his superpower.”

That’s an interesting description of a kicker who has already experienced more life outside of football than most college players.

Nunez believes Quinn’s maturity is a major part of what makes him special.

“He’s seen the other side of life. He’s super mature—always taking ownership, looking at things and how he can be better in this situation, not worried about what’s going on around him.”

For Alabama, that mentality could prove just as valuable as his powerful leg.

Lorcan Quinn Still Has to Beat Out Conor Talty

Despite all of the excitement surrounding Quinn, the Alabama kicking job has not simply been handed to him.

Returning starter Conor Talty has made sure of that.

Talty has been excellent throughout fall camp and has repeatedly shown that he remains more than capable of handling the job. Earlier this week, he even connected on a 60-yard field goal.

That has created a fascinating competition with the season opener against East Carolina now just nine days away.

Nunez acknowledged that deciding between the two kickers won’t be easy.

And perhaps more importantly, Alabama may not have to choose just one.

The special teams coordinator believes both Quinn and Talty can have significant roles this season.

Nunez has seen the wear and tear that kickers experience throughout a long college football season, making the possibility of having two reliable kickers especially valuable.

For Alabama, that’s a problem worth having.

Alabama Could Have Two Starting-Caliber Kickers

There is still a decision to be made regarding who will primarily handle field goals, with Nunez hoping to have that figured out by the end of the week.

But the bigger picture is already clear.

Alabama has two kickers it believes are capable of contributing at a high level.

Talty brings experience and has proven he can deliver in pressure situations.

Quinn brings an enormous leg, demonstrated success from 50-plus yards, elite kickoff ability and a remarkably mature approach to the game despite having only one season of American football experience.

That’s a pretty unusual combination.

And Quinn’s story makes it even more fascinating.

A player who discovered American football while competing for NFL tickets in Ireland has gone from pouring concrete and playing Gaelic football to becoming a potential difference-maker for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Now, he could have an opportunity to make an impact on one of college football’s biggest stages.

Whether Quinn ultimately wins the primary kicking job or shares it with Talty, Alabama appears to have found something special.

And if the Crimson Tide needs a long field goal or a kickoff that needs to be driven deep into the end zone this fall, don’t be surprised if the unlikely journey of Lorcan Quinn becomes one of Alabama’s most important stories.