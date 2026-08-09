Alabama Star Lotzeir Brooks Drops Eye-Opening Praise on This Freshman WR

Entering the 2026 college football season, the Alabama Crimson Tide have no shortage of playmakers out wide. Whether it’s rising junior Ryan Coleman-Williams or super sophomore Lotzier Brooks, the talent is at a premium.

On Saturday during Media Day in Tuscaloosa, Brooks was asked about a younger teammate in the wide receiver room, and his praise of this true freshman had everyone turning their heads.

Cederian Morgan may be a freshman, but he has already caught the attention of Crimson Tide fans, and now Brooks has added fuel to that fire with his recent comments on the towering target from Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City, Alabama.

Cederian Morgan Has Elite Talent

In this clip, Brooks began his praise of Morgan by discussing his unique talent and ball skills. Morgan is a former five-star prospect who signed with the Crimson Tide as a member of the 2026 recruiting class.

Morgan stands at a towering 6-foot-4 and weighs an impressive 222 pounds. His size and athleticism are what separate him from most other players at his position.

Brooks’ praise of Morgan did not end there. Perhaps his most eye-opening comment was when he said that “He (Morgan) can catch the ball better than anybody I have ever seen … he is definitely going to play.”

I’m not sure you could give a better compliment to a fellow wide receiver than that. And Brooks is no stranger to making tough catches in tough situations.

Brooks was a critical piece of the Tide’s comeback in Norman against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first round of the College Football Playoff this past season. After trailing 17-0, Brooks helped Alabama rally for a 34-24 win with his 5 catches for 79 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Cederian Morgan is “Definitely Going to Play”

Brooks wrapped his comments on Morgan by making the declaration that the big-bodied freshman was certainly going to be a part of the wide receiver rotation this fall.

Honestly, this isn’t that surprising of a comment. Outside of Brooks and the aforementioned Coleman-Williams, Alabama does not return a ton of proven talent at wide receiver. NC State transfer Noah Rogers put together a tremendous spring and was set to be WR No. 3 until his injury during A-Day.

With Rogers likely to miss at least the first month of the season, the Crimson Tide will need someone to step up and take on a larger role than originally anticipated, and there is no reason Cederian Morgan can’t be that guy.