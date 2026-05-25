Alabama Suddenly Moves Up Key WR Target’s Visit Date Amid Georgia Push

Alabama’s pursuit of fast-rising 2027 wide receiver prospect Majay Thompson appears to be entering a critical stage.

According to BamaOnline reporter Andrew Bone, Thompson has changed the date of his official visit to Alabama and will now travel to Tuscaloosa on June 5-7 instead of his previously scheduled June 12-14 trip.

The move comes at an interesting time in Thompson’s recruitment as the Georgia Bulldogs have reportedly made a major surge following his recent official visit to Athens.

Thompson, a three-star wide receiver out of Crest High School in Shelby, North Carolina, is now viewed as one of the more intriguing recruiting battles involving Alabama’s 2027 class.

Georgia Building Momentum in Recruitment

Georgia’s involvement in Thompson’s recruitment accelerated quickly after the Bulldogs extended an offer during their annual G-Day spring game festivities on April 18.

The Bulldogs hosted Thompson for an official visit last weekend, and recruiting buzz surrounding the program intensified shortly afterward. Multiple national recruiting predictions were reportedly submitted in favor of Georgia after the trip concluded.

Despite the growing confidence around Kirby Smart’s program, Thompson has not publicly named Georgia as the outright leader in his recruitment.

The timing of Alabama moving up the visit date is notable, especially with reports indicating Thompson’s commitment timeline may speed up considerably. What was once expected to be a mid-July decision could now happen as early as shortly after his Alabama visit.

Thompson is also expected to take additional official visits to Wake Forest Demon Deacons on May 29-31 and Florida State Seminoles on June 12-14.

Alabama Has Been Relentless in Recruitment

Even with Georgia’s recent momentum, Alabama has been in a strong position throughout Thompson’s recruitment process.

The Crimson Tide offered Thompson on February 23 before quickly getting him to Tuscaloosa for a spring practice visit on March 27. Alabama’s coaching staff also reportedly visited Thompson multiple times during the spring contact period.

Thompson recently spoke highly of Alabama’s consistency in recruiting him.

“They’re at the top, for sure,” Thompson told BamaOnline last week. “When I was down there, I just felt comfortable there. It was somewhere I could see myself playing.”

That relationship-building approach may ultimately become one of Alabama’s biggest advantages as the recruiting battle intensifies over the coming weeks.