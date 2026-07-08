Monshun Sales Grew Up Loving Alabama. Is That Enough to Beat Two Fast-Closing Contenders?

Time is running out for Monshun Sales to make up his mind, and Alabama isn’t the only team feeling the pressure.

The five-star Lawrence North (Indianapolis, Ind.) wide receiver is expected to commit within the next 10 days, according to Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong, and the race has narrowed into a legitimate three-team scramble with two others still lurking.

Sales toured five campuses this spring and summer, Alabama, Indiana, LSU, Ohio State, and Texas, and while a decision hasn’t been finalized, the picture is coming into focus.

Indiana and Texas Are Setting the Pace

Indiana remains the perceived front-runner, and it’s not hard to see why. Sales has built a real relationship with offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan, spent significant time in Bloomington, and connected with players already on the roster. Sources indicate the Hoosiers are prepared to make an unprecedented NIL push for a high school prospect, and Curt Cignetti’s staff isn’t backing off.

Texas, meanwhile, has surged since landing the final official visit of the cycle on June 19. Steve Sarkisian’s history of developing receivers, the trajectory of the program, and the resources surrounding Texas football have Sales genuinely picturing himself in Austin. Position coach Chris Jackson has been building momentum in near-daily conversations, and by the day, the Longhorns’ stock appears to be climbing.

Where Alabama, LSU, and Ohio State Fit In

For Alabama, this one carries a different kind of weight. Sales is a native son, and his official visit doubled as a family affair, complete with a photo shoot alongside relatives. He’s expressed appreciation for the staff, Alabama’s approach to recruiting the quarterback position, and Kalen DeBoer’s résumé. The Crimson Tide are being intentional here, too, targeting Sales as part of a smaller, more selective 2027 class. The open question is whether Alabama’s NIL positioning can match what Indiana and Texas are offering.

LSU hasn’t faded either. The Tigers were early favorites before Brian Kelly’s exit, and Lane Kiffin’s arrival has reignited that connection. A midweek visit sandwiched between Ohio State and Texas gave Sales a fresh look at a program he already knew well, and LSU has leaned hard into its environment and Kiffin’s track record throughout June.

Ohio State appears to be the outlier. Despite an early lead and a strong bond with receivers coach Cortez Hankton, the Buckeyes’ loaded 2027 receiver class may not have room for Sales, and the intel suggests he won’t be part of it.

For Alabama, the sentiment has never been in question. Whether it’s enough to win a battle against two programs currently outspending and out-visiting the Tide is the question that will be answered soon.