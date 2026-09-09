National Champion HC Believes Alabama’s Keelon Russell Will Be ‘Very Special’

In his first start as Alabama‘s full-time starting quarterback, Keelon Russell showed off his dual-threat ability as the Crimson Tide beat down the East Carolina Pirates to the tune of 48-10.

Russell threw for 256 yards, granted only completed 18-of-30 passes, but also ran for 86 yards and a touchdown. While he wasn’t perfect, he played well enough to win the game comfortably and impress a former national championship winning head coach.

Believing Russell hasn’t come close to scratching the surface of his potential, former SEC head coach, who led Auburn to the 2010 national title, Gene Chizik, praised the ability of Russell.

“Keelon Russell has a chance to be very special. I want to make this very clear. They picked the right starter,” said Chizik when asked about Russell on the “SEC Now” show on the SEC Network.

“There’s three runners, guys that aren’t event blocked, and they can’t tackle him. Love his mobility, he gets outside the pocket, he’s accurate with the football. He wasn’t perfect, but he never got rattled,” added Chizik.

And like Chizik says, Russell’s ability to scramble and take off on the ground provides the Crimson Tide offense with an extra dimension the Alabama program hasn’t been accustom to at the quarterback position. But for Alabama fans, the jury will still be out until Russell proves he can win big games.

Lacking experience prior to 2026 after a redshirt season as a freshman, Russell, the 2024 Gatorade High School Player of the Year, appeared in just two games last season. In 2025, he completed a combined 11-of-15 passes for 143 yards with two touchdown passes in both of his games.

Russell will be tested more as the season progresses, starting Saturday when leads the Crimson Tide to Lexington to face an SEC opponent in Kentucky. Kickoff from Kroger Field is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.