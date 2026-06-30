Nick Saban’s Letter to Florida Judge About Terrion Arnold Revealed

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Former Alabama Crimson Tide standout Terrion Arnold faces felony charges following his arrest last week in Tampa, Florida. The charges stem from a robbery and kidnapping in early February.

On Monday, Arnold appeared at his first court hearing. He received several character references, but one that stood out came from former coach Nick Saban.

Saban’s Letter to Florida Judge

“Dear Judge Sabella,

“My name is Nick Saban, and I have spent decades as a football coach working with young men from diverse and often difficult backgrounds. In that time, I have had the privilege of watching hundreds of athletes grow not just as players, but as men. I write this letter because of the exceptional character I witnessed in Terrion Arnold over the more than six years I have known him.

“I first met Terrion when he joined my program in 2021. From the beginning, he stood out—not only because of his athletic ability, but because of who he was off the field. Based on my experience with Terrion, I’ve always believed he leads with genuine care for the people around him.

“Over the years, I have welcomed Terrion into my home and around my family. He has consistently treated my family and my staff with respect, humility and kindness. In all the time I have known him, he never once gave me cause to question his conduct, his integrity, or his respect for others. I don’t ever recall him being involved in any behavior that would be described as aggressive or irresponsible.

“Based on my experiences with Terrion, I remain committed to supporting him. While I’m not overly familiar with or educated on the charges he is facing, and understand the seriousness of his situation before the court, I would respectfully ask the Court to take into account my experience with Terrion, his character, history and the positive impact he had on our program.”

During today’s bond hearing for former Alabama CB Terrion, around 11 character reference letters were submitted, including one from former University of Alabama head football coach, Nick Saban. Here is what Saban sent in support of Arnold with the hope that the Court would… pic.twitter.com/8kNBEuqgVK — Crimson Coverage (@CrimsonCoverage) June 30, 2026

Lions Release Arnold

Arnold received a $1 million bond. However, hours after the hearing, the Detroit Lions officially released the former 2024 first-round pick.

He would have been eligible to return and attend the Lions’ upcoming training camp, set to begin in July. Now, he is on waivers and expected to go unclaimed, making him a free agent months before the season begins.