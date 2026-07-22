Nick Saban Shares Thoughts on Alabama’s 2026 QB Battle

The biggest storyline surrounding Alabama as the 2026 college football season approaches is who head coach Kalen DeBoer will name as the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback.

Right now, the competition appears extremely close between redshirt junior Austin Mack and highly touted sophomore Keelon Russell.

Nick Saban Shares Thoughts on QB Battle

Speaking at SEC Media Days, legendary college football coach Nick Saban shared his thoughts on the quarterback battle between Mack and Russell.

“I think both these guys are capable,” Saban said. “Sometimes you got to say, quarterback is the most difficult position to play based on how the people around you play. That may have something to do with who they determine is the starter. What’s the best fit with the rest of the players on the team? I think both guys are capable.”

Saban also singled out Russell, saying he believes the sophomore has a bright future.

“I do agree with you – Keelon Russell, I’ve watched this guy for two springs. He didn’t play much in the fall. I watched him in two springs. This guy is a talented guy who is a playmaker who can make plays, and whether he’s ready to play now or not – obviously the coaches will determine that – he is going to be an outstanding player in the future,” he added.

DeBoer Reveals QB Plans

DeBoer plans to split first-team reps between Mack and Russell during training camp, but he hasn’t set a timeline for naming a starter. Ideally, he said, he’ll make that decision a few weeks before the season begins.

“I’d love to have the guy decided already,” DeBoer said via Mike Rodak. “I think that’s a benefit. But that’s not the case. I think it comes to the timing — you want to [have a starter named] a couple weeks before the season starts, and last year that’s what we went in with, but we made the decision earlier than that. Ty had separated himself. We’ll see how this goes. Rep-wise we want to balance it out between the two of them as much as we can.”