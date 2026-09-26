Nick Saban Hilariously Reminds Tennessee Fans Who Owned This Rivalry

Nick Saban may no longer be roaming the Alabama sideline, but he clearly has not forgotten what it was like to own the Tennessee Volunteers.

In a video circulating on X, the former Alabama head coach had some fun at the expense of Tennessee fans while pointing back to his incredible record against the Vols during his time in Tuscaloosa.

And Saban had quite a bit of history to lean on. Saban said, “I am all in on the University of Tennessee, because we smoked 16 of 17 cigars when we played you all!”

Saban Had Tennessee’s Number

During his 17 seasons as Alabama’s head coach from 2007 through 2023, Saban faced Tennessee 17 times and went 16-1.

That included a remarkable 15-game winning streak against the Volunteers from 2007 through 2021. Tennessee finally snapped the streak in 2022 with a wild 52-49 victory in Knoxville.

Saban and the Crimson Tide got the last laugh, however.

Alabama returned to Bryant-Denny Stadium the following season and defeated Tennessee 34-20 in Saban’s final matchup against the Volunteers.

The dominance was evident from Saban’s very first meeting with Tennessee.

In 2007, Alabama defeated the No. 20 Volunteers 41-17 in Saban’s first Third Saturday in October matchup as the Crimson Tide’s head coach. Tennessee had won 10 of the previous 12 meetings entering that game.

From there, the rivalry became one of the most lopsided in the SEC.

Saban won the next 14 meetings after that initial victory before Tennessee finally ended the streak in 2022. Even in several of those late-game, competitive contests, Alabama still found a way to win.

So when Saban reminds Tennessee fans about what happened during his Alabama tenure, there is certainly plenty of history behind the trash talk.

The former Alabama coach’s 16-1 record against the Vols is one of the more remarkable head-to-head records from his legendary run in Tuscaloosa.

And considering the rivalry’s history, it’s easy to understand why Saban still has a little fun with Tennessee fans whenever the opportunity presents itself.

The Third Saturday in October may always carry plenty of emotion for both fan bases, but for Saban, the numbers speak for themselves.