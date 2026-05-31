Alabama Just Landed One of the Nation’s Most Coveted Running Backs

Alabama football added another major piece to its future recruiting plans on Sunday when elite running back Nigel Newkirk announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide.

Hayes Fawcett first reported the news on social media, as the highly sought-after Georgia native officially chose Alabama over Ohio State, LSU, and Michigan. The commitment marks another significant recruiting victory for head coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff.

According to Rivals national recruiting analyst Chad Simmons, the visit gave Newkirk all the confirmation he needed to shut down his recruitment and commit to Kalen DeBoer’s program.

Who Is Nigel Newkirk?

Newkirk has established himself as one of the premier running back prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

The Gainesville, Georgia, standout has been on the radar of major programs for years thanks to his combination of vision, burst, balance, and physical running style. Recruiting services have consistently ranked him among the top running backs in the country, and his offer list reflected that status.

Newkirk is fresh off his official visit to Tuscaloosa with the Crimson Tide, with several other key recruiting targets.

Why Alabama Won This Recruitment

The talented running back planned to make a final decision around July 1 after evaluating all of his options. Alabama had long been among the favorites, but the recruitment was technically still open.

That changed quickly.

“I just saw everything that I wanted to see,” Newkirk told Rivals. “God was just telling me to go ahead and pull the trigger and do it now.”

The visit proved to be the final piece of the puzzle.

Newkirk explained that he entered the weekend fully expecting to continue the recruiting process for another month. By the time he left campus, he no longer saw any reason to wait.

“This whole visit gave me a different feeling,” he said.

Robert Gillespie Played a Major Role

One of the biggest reasons Alabama ultimately secured Newkirk’s commitment was running backs coach Robert Gillespie.

The relationship between the two has developed over several years and has become a key factor in recruitment.

According to Newkirk, Gillespie’s impact extends beyond football.

“Our relationship is so tight,” Newkirk said. “It’s almost like a second father.”

Newkirk also praised Gillespie’s attention to detail as a coach, highlighting the way he teaches offensive concepts, defensive tendencies, formations, and run schemes.

That combination of personal connection and football development helped separate Alabama from the rest of the field.

Kalen DeBoer Continues to Impress Recruits

Head coach Kalen DeBoer also left a strong impression on the blue-chip running back.

Newkirk described DeBoer as someone who balances a positive personality with a highly competitive approach once football becomes the focus.

“He’s always happy and smiling off the field,” Newkirk said. “But when we’re on the field, it’s a whole different him.”

As Alabama continues building momentum on the recruiting trail, comments like those have become increasingly common from top prospects who spend time around the program.