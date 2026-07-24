Alabama NIL Collective Staffer Among 15 Arrested in Shelby County Human Trafficking Operation

The Director of Content for Alabama’s official NIL collective, Yea Alabama, was among 15 individuals arrested during a human trafficking operation conducted by the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force, according to ABC 33/40 News.

Authorities announced that investigators carried out the operation on Thursday, July 23, resulting in 15 arrests on charges of prohibited activities under Alabama Criminal Code 13A-12-121.

Among those arrested was Robert Aaron Suttles, who serves as the Director of Content for Yea Alabama, the official Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) collective supporting University of Alabama student-athletes.

Robert Aaron Suttles Charged with Solicitation of Prostitution

According to court documents cited by ABC 33/40, Suttles has been charged with solicitation/commission of prostitution.

The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force said all 15 individuals were taken into custody and booked into the Shelby County Jail following the operation.

Authorities also said one individual arrested during the operation faces additional charges of unlawful possession of controlled substances involving methamphetamine and cocaine, along with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

Yea Alabama’s Role

Yea Alabama serves as the official NIL collective supporting Alabama student-athletes by facilitating Name, Image and Likeness opportunities. The organization shares its name with the Crimson Tide’s famous fight song and has played a significant role in Alabama’s NIL efforts since its launch.

Following the shocking news, Yea Alabama released the following statement:

“The individual is suspended and is not performing any work for us. The matter involves personal conduct unconnected to any Yea Alabama business. A legal proceeding is pending and our internal review is ongoing, so we have no further comment.”

Authorities Speak on the Investigation

Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force Commander Lt. Clayton Smith emphasized that the operation was focused on addressing human trafficking and protecting vulnerable individuals.

“We will not tolerate the victimization of vulnerable women here in Shelby County. I believe that no woman wakes up each morning and chooses to sell their bodies because they just want to. There is always an underlying reason that they feel they have to do this to live and have no other option. We have a duty to protect them just like any other citizen. I want to thank the investigators for their passion and work in this operation.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

Note: An arrest is an accusation, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.