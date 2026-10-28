Alabama-Auburn 2026 Iron Bowl to Feature This No. 1 Recruiting Visitor

The 2026 Iron Bowl expects to draw a sold out crowd for the Alabama Crimson Tide. This time coach Kalen DeBoer must outcoach Alex Golesh on the Auburn side. And in the process, win over a massive top ranked recruit who’s visiting Tuscaloosa on Nov. 28.

This four-star also once played for a 2025 College Football Playoff team and was verbally committed to a Big Ten Conference power.

Who Alabama is Set to Host

Alabama now knows one headlining recruiting visitor for the historic SEC rivalry game. Who’s coming all the way from California to take in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Zach Blostein of 247Sports revealed that Long Beach City College edge rusher Hayden Lowe is coming to the SEC showdown. The same Lowe who once signed to Miami as a five-star recruitment flip from USC.

Now Lowe is the nation’s top-ranked junior college football edge rusher. Plus is California’s second best prospect, both per 247Sports.

And out of all the visits lined up for Lowe, Alabama gets dibs on hosting Lowe last. Which hands the Tide an edge on becoming the last to seal his recruiting decision.

“Lowe says he could make his decision at any point, but he’s likely to wait until after his trip to Alabama before making a final call,” Blostein said. “With the Crimson Tide visit scheduled for the final weekend of November, that trip could serve as the last major step in his recruitment before he determines where he’ll continue his college career.”

Alabama rises as one of his top suitors. And ‘Bama securing Lowe certainly will hand the Tide and DeBoer a massive close to their 2027 recruiting class.

Looking Closely at Alabama’s 2027 Class

DeBoer and Alabama drew heat for delivering a low-rated recruiting class per the national outlets.

Alabama sits outside the top 30 at No. 32 overall per 247Sports. Meanwhile, On3/Rivals industry rankings placed the Tide 33rd overall. But DeBoer and the Tide trail teams like Vanderbilt, Minnesota, Florida State, South Carolina and Kentucky — five programs Alabama annually beat in recruiting during the Nick Saban era.

Alabama so far has landed one five-star pledge, with dual-threat quarterback Elijah Haven of Baton Rouge, Louisiana holding that title. Haven looks like the eventual successor for current QB1 Keelon Russell for down the road.

But luring in Lowe can spark the recruiting class, including potentially moving Alabama out of its current ranking. Lowe would emerge as Alabama’s highest-ranked edge rusher if he chooses the Tide. Three-star from Tuscaloosa Jeremiah Beverly holds the crown as the top rated edge rusher pledge. Tyler Younger and AJ Pauley are the other defensive commits representing the same position.

Hayden Lowe Can Fill Major Need

Lowe presents SEC caliber traits, especially as a past recruiting target in that realm.

He’s a heavy-handed prospect who delivers impressive knock back power at the point of attack. Then he beats the blocks with an impressive bending arc that hands him the leverage win against blockers.

His 6-foot-5, 255-pound frame makes him ideal for edge rusher. But LBCC has slid him inside to create discomfort for interior blockers needing to contain his snap explosion and foot speed.

Lowe presents game-wrecking traits that makes him look like a past Alabama defender. Perhaps a strong Iron Bowl from Alabama can convince him that the Tide deserve to be his next team.