Alabama Football Has 3 Offensive Line Spots Settled. The Final 2 Are Getting Interesting

Alabama football appears to have three of its five starting offensive line positions settled as fall camp continues.

Jackson Lloyd at left tackle, Racin Delgatty at center, and Michael Carroll at right guard have remained with the first unit since the spring, giving the Crimson Tide some stability up front.

But the other two spots remain up for grabs.

That competition is particularly important for Alabama because this is an entirely new starting offensive line playing together for the first time under new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm. The Crimson Tide needed a reset up front, and the coaching staff appears to be getting closer to identifying its “best five.”

Two Alabama Offensive Line Battles Remain

The first major competition is at right tackle, where Jayvin James and Nick Brooks have primarily been the top two contenders throughout fall camp.

Both players have received significant opportunities to make their case for the starting job, but another name has continued to emerge.

JUCO transfer Tyrell Miller has steadily improved since the beginning of fall camp. While Miller may currently be viewed as a backup, his continued development could make things interesting before Alabama officially settles on its starting five.

Even if he doesn’t win the starting job, Miller could provide the Crimson Tide with valuable depth at a position where having multiple reliable options will be important.

The other open position is left guard.

Mal Waldrep Jr. has received plenty of first-team reps as William Sanders works his way back into the mix. Sanders missed spring practice while recovering from a back injury, but he has gradually shaken off the rust and enters the new week of fall camp firmly in contention for the starting role.

Interestingly, the left guard competition is the only ongoing position battle on the entire Alabama roster between two players who were raised in the state.

For Alabama, though, identifying the starters is only part of the equation.

The Crimson Tide needs to find its best five offensive linemen, but the coaching staff also needs to develop a dependable second unit. Injuries and fatigue are inevitable during a long season, making quality depth nearly as important as finding the starting lineup.

With three positions appearing to be settled and two battles still being decided, Alabama’s offensive line is beginning to take shape.

The next few practices could go a long way toward determining which five players ultimately take the field as the Crimson Tide’s starting offensive line.