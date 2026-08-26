How Close Is Alabama to Settling on Its Starting Offensive Line?

Alabama football is getting very close to having its starting offensive line set for the 2026 season.

After weeks of competition and evaluation during fall camp, Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said the coaching staff is essentially down to its starting five, with one major battle still being decided at left guard.

That is encouraging news for an Alabama offense that desperately needs consistency and improvement up front this season.

The Crimson Tide underwent significant changes along the offensive line during the offseason, including the addition of new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm. Alabama also entered the season needing to replace several key contributors from last year’s unit.

Now, with the season opener against East Carolina approaching, the pieces are beginning to fall into place.

Ryan Grubb Says Alabama Is Close to Settling on Its Starting Offensive Line

Grubb was asked whether Alabama has finally figured out its starting five, and his answer provided perhaps the clearest indication yet that the Crimson Tide is nearing a final decision.

“I think we’re close. We’re right to game week, and it’s been pretty consistently the same five. There’s still a couple battles that are lingering. Specifically, Mal and Will have been trading off the one reps. Other than that, it’s been pretty consistent.”

Grubb also indicated that Jayvin James has been taking the majority of the first-team reps at right tackle.

“Jayvin at right tackle, he’s been taking the lion’s share with the ones. So, we’re pretty much there.”

That would leave Alabama with four positions that appear to be firmly established and one final competition at left guard.

Based on the latest developments, Alabama’s projected starting offensive line looks like this:

Left Tackle: Jackson Lloyd

Jackson Lloyd Left Guard: Mal Waldrep or Will Sanders

Mal Waldrep or Will Sanders Center: Racin Delgatty

Racin Delgatty Right Guard: Michael Carroll

Michael Carroll Right Tackle: Jayvin James

The biggest remaining question is clearly left guard, where Waldrep and Sanders continue to battle for the starting job.

Grubb said the competition is still open, but the staff is reaching the point where decisions need to be made with game preparation beginning.

“We leave it open to see if anybody shows up in the last couple days before you get to really — we got some game prep in today. But once you get into that final stretch after Thursday, it kind of is what it is.”

That suggests Alabama could have a definitive starting five very soon.

The Left Guard Battle Remains the Final Question

The competition between Waldrep and Sanders has been one of the most intriguing battles on Alabama’s roster throughout fall camp.

Both players have received opportunities with the first-team offense, and neither has completely separated himself from the other.

That competition appears to be the lone unresolved position in what could otherwise be a relatively stable starting group.

Jackson Lloyd has established himself at left tackle, while Racin Delgatty has continued to work at center. Michael Carroll has transitioned smoothly to right guard, and James appears to have taken control of right tackle.

Alabama previously had three offensive line positions essentially settled, with the left guard and right tackle competitions still being closely monitored.

Grubb’s latest comments suggest the right tackle battle has now tilted strongly toward James.

That leaves Waldrep and Sanders battling for the final spot.

Alabama Needs This Group to Take a Major Step Forward

Finding the right five is about more than simply naming starters.

Alabama needs this offensive line to develop chemistry quickly.

The Crimson Tide struggled to consistently run the football last season and allowed 32 sacks, creating an obvious area of emphasis heading into 2026.

That makes the development of this new-look offensive line one of the biggest storylines surrounding Alabama entering the season.

The good news is that the unit has shown signs of improvement throughout fall camp.

Grubb previously said Alabama was still searching for its best five, but the competition has gradually narrowed as camp progressed.

Now, the Crimson Tide appears to be just one decision away from having its starting group.

And with the quarterback competition also recently reaching its conclusion, establishing continuity up front becomes even more important.

When Keelon Russell takes the first snap, Alabama will need its offensive line to provide protection and create running lanes from the opening kickoff.

Alabama’s Projected Starting Offensive Line

If the season opened today, the Crimson Tide’s offensive line appears likely to look like this:

LT — Jackson Lloyd: Lloyd has been viewed as Alabama’s starting left tackle for much of the offseason and enters the season with significant expectations. He was also recently highlighted on Bruce Feldman’s 2026 Freaks List for his elite strength.

LG — Mal Waldrep or Will Sanders: This is the only true question mark remaining. Waldrep and Sanders have continued to trade first-team reps, making this a competition that could remain unresolved until the final days of preparation.

C — Racin Delgatty: Delgatty has consistently been the projected starter in the middle of the line, giving Alabama an important piece of continuity at center.

RG — Michael Carroll: Carroll has established himself at right guard and has drawn significant praise from Klemm, who believes guard is his more natural position.

RT — Jayvin James: James appears to have taken control of the right tackle position, with Grubb specifically saying he has received the lion’s share of first-team reps.

For Alabama, this is an important development.

The Crimson Tide does not need to spend another week wondering what its entire offensive line will look like. Instead, the coaching staff appears to have narrowed the decision down to one final position.

And that is exactly where Alabama wants to be heading into game week.

The Alabama football offensive line is almost set. Now the Crimson Tide needs these five players to become a cohesive unit — and quickly.