Alabama May Have Just Quietly Pulled Ahead for One of the Nation’s Top WRs

Alabama could be closing in on another massive recruiting victory.

Four-star wide receiver Osani Gayles is entering the final stretch of his recruitment, and the Crimson Tide continues to position itself as one of the top contenders ahead of his June 27 commitment date.

After multiple visits to Tuscaloosa and continued communication with Alabama’s coaching staff, optimism surrounding the Crimson Tide’s chances appears to be growing.

Alabama Has Been Recruiting Osani Gayles for a Long Time

The relationship between Alabama and Gayles didn’t develop overnight.

According to recruiting insider Andrew Bone of BamaOnline, the Crimson Tide has prioritized the talented wide receiver throughout the recruiting cycle, and many around the program believe Alabama will ultimately land either fellow receiver target Sales or Gayles.

Gayles made his fourth trip to Tuscaloosa last weekend, further strengthening the bond he has built with Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama coaching staff.

Even after leaving campus, communication between both sides has remained consistent, a positive sign with decision day just weeks away.

Alabama’s Official Visit Made a Lasting Impression

Brett Greenberg of Bama247 reports that Alabama’s official visit may have solidified the Crimson Tide as one of the favorites in the race.

One source told Bama247 that Gayles’ latest trip “went really good” and placed Alabama in a strong position heading toward his June 27 announcement.

The California native has reportedly shown significant interest in playing in the SEC throughout the recruiting process, making Alabama an especially attractive destination.

While Gayles has remained tight-lipped about favorites during interviews, Alabama continues to be viewed as a legitimate contender.

Washington, Tennessee and Notre Dame Still Have Their Chance

The recruitment isn’t over yet.

Gayles recently completed an official visit to Washington before heading into the final two scheduled trips of his recruitment.

Remaining Official Visits

Washington: Completed (June 5-7)

Tennessee: June 12-14

Notre Dame: June 19-21

Washington presents an interesting challenge for Alabama.

Gayles’ parents are originally from Seattle, and one of his sisters recently graduated from Washington, giving the Huskies obvious family ties. However, another sister recently graduated from NYU, suggesting geography may not ultimately determine his decision.

Notre Dame and Tennessee also remain firmly in the mix and will each have an opportunity to make a final impression before he announces his commitment.

Why Alabama Could Have the Edge

One recurring theme throughout Gayles’ recruitment has been his apparent interest in competing in the SEC.

That could work heavily in Alabama’s favor.

The Crimson Tide has built a reputation as one of college football’s premier destinations for elite wide receivers, consistently developing NFL talent while competing for championships.

Combined with the strong relationships Alabama has established over multiple visits, the Crimson Tide appears to have positioned itself extremely well entering the final weeks of the recruitment.

Decision Day Is Quickly Approaching

With official visits nearly complete, Gayles is expected to announce his college decision on June 27.

Alabama, Washington, Tennessee, and Notre Dame all remain in contention, but multiple recruiting insiders continue to identify the Crimson Tide as one of the programs best positioned to land the four-star playmaker.

If Alabama can finish the job, Gayles would add another explosive offensive weapon to Kalen DeBoer’s rapidly growing recruiting class and provide another major win on the trail.