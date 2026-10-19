Paul Finebaum Points to One Critical Flaw That Could Sink Alabama’s Playoff Hopes

Alabama had a tough outing on Saturday, walking into Neyland Stadium and falling to Tennessee, 26-10. The Crimson Tide are now on a two-game losing streak after starting the season 5-0, and its playoff hopes are now in jeopardy.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum thinks Alabama’s playoff hopes are in “trouble” for one main reason.

“They have to go on the road and play at LSU,” Finebaum said Monday on ESPN’s “First Take.” “LSU has been all over the place this year, but Alabama does not seem to play that well on the road. I know they beat Mississippi State; Kamario Taylor was out of that game. If they drop that game to LSU, they are done; they won’t make the playoffs.”

Alabama Does Have Two Big Road Wins

Finebaum is definitely taking in Alabama’s recent road struggles this season after the Tennessee loss. But the Crimson Tide have done well on the road.

Alabama beat Kentucky 45-17 on the road, and since that loss, the Wildcats haven’t been defeated. The Crimson Tide also secured a convincing road win over Mississippi State, 56-23, despite the Bulldogs playing like one of the country’s best teams leading up to the game.

Of course, Alabama could face a tough challenge against LSU in over two weeks. However, if the Crimson Tide perform as it did against Kentucky and Mississippi State, it could leave with another significant win.

Alabama has to take it one game at a time: it hosts Texas A&M this week before its bye week, then returns to play LSU on Nov. 7.