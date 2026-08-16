5 Alabama Football Players Whose Stock Is Up Following the First Scrimmage

Alabama football finally got its first real measuring stick of fall camp Thursday.

The Crimson Tide held its first scrimmage inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, allowing Kalen DeBoer and his coaching staff to evaluate players in a more game-like environment.

While there were plenty of questions coming into the scrimmage, there were also several players who took advantage of the opportunity to make a statement.

Some of those names were expected.

Others were a little more surprising.

From the quarterback battle between Austin Mack and Keelon Russell to an increasingly competitive running back room and a defensive front that continues to generate plenty of optimism, there was no shortage of players whose stock rose.

Here are five Alabama football players whose stock is up following the Crimson Tide’s first scrimmage of fall camp.

1. Devan Thompkins, DL

It is becoming increasingly difficult to talk about Alabama’s defensive line without mentioning Devan Thompkins.

The USC transfer entered fall camp with plenty of expectations, but he has continued to show why Alabama was so excited to add him to the roster.

Thompkins was one of the defensive players who stood out during the first scrimmage, continuing what has been a strong start to fall camp. Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack has also praised Thompkins’ physicality and his ability to make plays against the run.

At 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, Thompkins brings an intriguing combination of size, athleticism, and versatility to the defensive front.

If the first scrimmage is any indication, Alabama may have found one of its most important pieces on defense.

2. Terrance Green, DL

Thompkins wasn’t the only defensive lineman who helped his stock.

Oregon transfer Terrance Green also received plenty of attention coming out of the first scrimmage.

Green was identified as one of the defensive standouts alongside Thompkins, which is significant considering the amount of competition Alabama has along the defensive line.

The Crimson Tide brought Green in to provide another powerful presence up front, and his continued emergence could give Wommack plenty of options when it comes to rotating defensive linemen.

With Alabama hoping to improve its ability to stop the run and create pressure up front, Green’s development could become a major storyline throughout the remainder of camp.

3. Trae’shawn Brown, RB

Perhaps the biggest surprise on this list is freshman running back Trae’shawn Brown.

Brown has been generating buzz dating back to the spring, and that momentum continued during the first scrimmage.

The freshman’s shiftiness and explosiveness were noticeable, and multiple reports coming out of the scrimmage suggested Brown continues to make a strong case for a significant role in Alabama’s backfield.

That is especially important given the uncertainty surrounding Alabama’s running back room.

AK Dear scored a touchdown before suffering a lower-leg injury, while EJ Crowell also missed the scrimmage.

That could create an opportunity for Brown.

And so far, he’s doing everything he can to take advantage of it.

4. Luke Metz, LB

Luke Metz is another player who has quietly turned heads throughout fall camp.

The linebacker received praise from Wommack before the scrimmage, and his performance during the first scrimmage only strengthened the belief that he is becoming an increasingly important piece of Alabama’s defense.

Metz has reportedly made significant strides in his aggressiveness and confidence.

That development matters because Alabama needs players who can consistently diagnose plays, attack downhill, and make plays in space.

What once looked like a position where Metz would have to fight to establish himself now appears to be a legitimate competition for meaningful playing time.

His stock is clearly trending upward.

5. Keelon Russell, QB

And then there’s the player everyone wants to talk about.

Keelon Russell.

The quarterback battle between Russell and Austin Mack was arguably the biggest storyline entering the first scrimmage, and Russell appears to have done himself plenty of favors.

Reports coming out of the scrimmage indicated that Russell was the better quarterback on the day, with one NFL scout telling AL.com that the difference between Russell and Mack was significant. Other observers also leaned toward Russell, although DeBoer made it clear that Alabama has not yet made a final decision.

Russell’s ability to create plays with his legs remains one of the biggest differences between the two quarterbacks.

His mobility gives Alabama another dimension, particularly if the offensive line continues to work through some of its own growing pains.

There were still areas where Russell needed to improve, and the scrimmage wasn’t perfect for either quarterback.

But when the dust settled, Russell’s stock was undoubtedly higher than it was before Thursday.

Alabama’s First Scrimmage Provided Plenty of Answers

The first scrimmage didn’t settle every position battle on Alabama’s roster.

It wasn’t supposed to.

But it did provide some valuable information.

Thompkins and Green are reinforcing the belief that Alabama’s defensive front could be a strength.

Metz continues to climb at linebacker.

Brown is making a compelling case for more opportunities at running back.

And Russell appears to have taken another important step in what could become one of the most closely watched quarterback competitions in college football.

There is still plenty of football left to play before Alabama opens the season.

But after the first scrimmage, these five players have given themselves plenty of momentum heading into the next stage of fall camp.